Mercury Photos And Surface Features: Know All Its Surface Characteristics

The smallest planet of our Solar System, Mercury, is filled with several interesting features which makes it a unique planet in its own way. The innermost planet revolves around the Sun with the smallest orbit and completes its revolution around the Sun in just 87.5 days. The arrangement of planets, their orbital axis, and more affect the surface greatly. This is the reason why many people around the globe keep wondering about Mercury's surface features and pictures. If you have been wondering about Mercury photos, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Collector Cases in Fortnite: Where to find Collector Cases in Fortnite Season 4?

Mercury surface features and photos

The first planet of our Solar System is named after the Greek god Hermes, translated into Latin Mercurius Mercury. With a variety of craters, ridges, and terrains, the surface of Mercury has numerous interesting features. The terrain on the planets is of different types, from heavily cratered to near crater free. These craters not only present a viewer with the uniqueness of Mercury but it also helps us to understand the evolution of the planet.

Also Read | What is VPA in UPI payment? How to create and send money through VPA?

The most interesting fact about Mercury is that many craters on the planet are named after artists, however, plains have generally been named after mythological and religious personalities. Apart from this, several different types of craters can be seen, including young craters, new craters on top of old craters, craters with peaks in the centre, and more. Surprisingly these craters range from 100 meters to 1300 km across.

Also Read | How to hide apps in Samsung M11? Simple Samsung M11 tips & tricks for you

Even though the planet is closest to the Sun, astronomers have not yet found volcanoes, but largely smooth plains on Mercury that indicate molten material. Nevertheless, many astronomers believe that the planet has cooled down in the past as it has the wrinkle ridges that are scattered across the planet.

The largest single feature on the planet is the Caloris Basin which is believed to be formed due to the impact of a large meteorite. The two sides of the first planet seem to be quite different, one side of the planet seems to be more heavily cratered than the other side.

All Images/ Promo Image ~ NASA

Also Read | What is NFC in mobile? How to check if your smartphone has NFC? Know details