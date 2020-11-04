Kleos Space Launch Schedule: Kleos Space Scouting Mission To Be Launched On PSLV C49

Kleos Space (KSS) is a space-enabled Radio Frequency Reconnaissance DaaS company that is based out of Luxembourg. The company operates a satellite infrastructure platform and provides global activity-based intelligence. It has recently announced its Launch and Early Orbit Phase schedule for its upcoming Scouting Mission launch which is scheduled to take place on November 7.

KSS launch schedule

KSS has confirmed that their team of experts have arrived in India to prepare for the upcoming Kleos Space Scouting Mission aboard the PSLV C49 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota Range in India (SHAR) into the 37-degree inclined orbit. The KSM1a, KSM1b, KSM1c, and KSM1d are the four satellites that will be launched on the Indian Space Research Organisation launch vehicle.

The company is scheduled to launch a total of four Scouting Mission nanosatellites, all of which were recently finalized by its members in India. The launch mission is set to take off at 3:02 PM IST. However, the launch could be rescheduled to a later time as it is subject to delays due to weather conditions. Here is a look at the activity schedule for the upcoming launch mission:

Time Description Duration Time Zero Launch 15 minutes Time Zero + 15 minutes Release of Satellites 1 minute Time Zero + 50 minutes Antenna deployment 5 minutes Time Zero + 1 hour System wakeup 2 days Time Zero + 2 days Platform Commissioning 1 to 2 weeks Time Zero + 1 to 2 weeks Long time test and formation roll out 2 to 3 weeks Time Zero + 3 to 5 weeks Data transfer roll out 4 to 7 weeks Time Zero + 7 to 12 weeks Payload operations test 3 weeks Time Zero Handover to Missions Ops 1 week

KSS has also announced the schedule for mid and late 2021. For mid-2021, the company has revealed that the Kleos Polar Vigilance Mission will feature four satellites which include the KSF1a, KSF1b, KSF1c, and KSF1d. The satellites will be carried on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket into a 500 km Sun Synchronous Orbit. For its next mission in late 2021, the company revealed that the mission experts are yet to work out the third design cluster.

Image credits: Kleos