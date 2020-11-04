ULA Launch Today: Launch Schedule And Details To Live Stream The Event

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) was getting ready to launch its ambitious Atlas V rocket carrying the NROL-101 for the National Reconnaissance Office. The launch mission was originally set to take place on Election Day from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Space Launch Complex 41; however, the launch had to be postponed to Wednesday, November 4.

Also Read | NASA Scientists Use Hubble Telescope To Study Rare Metal Asteroid With Planetary Origins

ULA launch today

The ULA Atlas V rocket carrying the NROL-101 mission was set to blast off on Monday evening from the Cape Carnival Space Launch Complex 41 in Florida; however, there have been some issues with the upper payload environmental control system flow rate reduction once it arrived at the launch pad.

ULA detailed the issue on Twitter and announced that the NROL-101 mission had to be scrubbed; however, it has now revealed a new launch date for United Launch Alliance rocket launch today. The ULA has confirmed that the launch will take place on Wednesday at 5:54 PM EST from Cape Canaveral, Space Launch Complex 41.

Also Read | NASA Discovers Water Trapped Inside Moon's Sunlit Surfaces, Says It's More 'widespread'

However, you should note that the United Launch Alliance has provided an instantaneous launch window for the mission. This means that the launch mission will be rescheduled to a later date if it doesn't take off at the specified time. ULA also announced on Twitter that the ULA Atlas V rocket has arrived at the launch pad at Space Launch Complex-41 afternoon for the mission. It also revealed that the mission has a 70% chance of a GO, according to the weather forecast.

The #AtlasV rocket rolled to the pad this afternoon for Wednesday's #NROL101 launch at 5:54pmEST (2254 UTC). The weather forecast is 70% GO. Adjustments to the upper environmental control system, which required yesterday’s rollback, were completed today. https://t.co/M91ugJaYds pic.twitter.com/DUMvslp8mz — ULA (@ulalaunch) November 3, 2020

The Atlas V was developed by Lockheed Martin and it was first launched on August 21, 2002. The upcoming NROL-101 launch will be the 17th mission launched on an Atlas V for the National Reconnaissance Office. The mission will also mark ULA’s 29th mission for the National Reconnaissance Office.

Also Read | 'Happy Halloween': NASA Shares Creepy 'face' Of Interacting Galaxies & Scary Sonification

ULA launch live stream

The ULA Atlas V NROL-101 launch mission will be available for live streaming on the official YouTube channel of the United Launch Alliance. You can also revisit this page and watch the full live broadcast through the embedded video.

Also Read | SpaceX's Starlink Satellite Internet Speed Impresses Users During Beta Testing

Image credits: United Launch Alliance