Largest Comet To Be Discovered To Flyby Solar System In 2031; No Harm To Earth

Our solar system will be hosting another comet as scientists have identified another massive space rock hurtling towards the sun. Researchers studying the comet have estimated its potential arrival in 2031 i.e ten years from now. Discovered in October 2014, the comet might be the biggest one ever detected by mankind, said a report by Space.com.

The asteroid measures 100 km

Named the Bernardinelli-Bernstein comet or C/2014 UN271, the asteroid is a massive object that measures nearly 100 kilometres across (62 miles). Owing to its enormous size, the discoverers of this space rock initially mistook it for a dwarf planet since it is 100 times larger than a typical comet.

The experts confirmed it to be a comet as they found a glowing tail following it which is a common feature of a comet. Moreover, the tail of the comet emerging from the heat in our solar system solidified the fact that it is getting closer to the sun.

C/2014 UN271 is travelling through an Oort cloud

Closer observations of the comet have revealed that the C/2014 UN271 is barreling through an Oort cloud towards us. An Oort cloud is an enormous region of space billions of kilometres from Earth and is filled with icy rocks. Currently, the space rock is at a distance of 29 astronomical units or 29 times the distance between Earth and the sun and is racing through the cloud, reported Space.com. Scientists have estimated that during its arrival period in 2031, the comet will pass at a distance of a little over Saturn’s orbit, which is around 10.97 AU of the sun.

No harm to Earth

Although the approaching comet is the biggest one ever detected, scientists have assured that people on Earth will be safe. Besides, tracking the comet will only be possible with a high-powered telescope. Interestingly, the comet isn’t a new guest as it had crossed paths with our solar system 3.5 million years ago and crossed at a distance of 18 AU. Scientists believe that studying the approaching asteroid, especially those emerging from an Oort cloud, might help them in expanding their understanding of the composition of the early solar system.

