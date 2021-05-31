List Of COVID Vaccines Approved By WHO: Is Covishield Approved By WHO?

Coronavirus vaccinations are currently available and have been shown to be safe for individuals of all ages, including those with chronic health issues. There are many vaccines that have been developed by several countries, two of which are Covishield and Covaxin. So is Covishield approved by WHO? Is Covaxin approved by WHO? Here's a list of COVID vaccines approved by WHO.

WHO Certified COVID Vaccines

WHO has approved Covishield, which is the local name for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that is being manufactured locally by the Serum Institute of India. In fact, it's one of just seven vaccines that the WHO has approved for inclusion on the EUL. All the ones mentioned below have products that have been approved.

These are as follows:

Pfizer BNT162b2/COMIRNATY Tozinameran (INN)

Moderna mRNA-1273

Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) Ad26.COV2.S

Two versions of AstraZeneca AZD1222

Sinopharm SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine (Vero Cell), Inactivated (lnCoV)

The Serum Institute of India Covishield (ChAdOx1_nCoV19)



Last Monday, the European Union's 27 member states agreed to relax travel restrictions for non-EU travelers who are completely vaccinated against COVID-19, paving the way for tourists to return to Europe ahead of the summer season. This was the first real indication that the globe is moving closer to a world of "vaccine passports."

Indian nationals will be able to travel more easily if Bharat Biotech wins authorization from both the WHO and the EMA, and the company will be able to "assist scientific study and collaboration" with "international vaccine makers." Bharat Biotech has already secured agreements to co-produce and/or export Covaxin dosages with companies in the United States and Brazil.

Even for individuals who have been fully vaccinated, this development may not be good news for Indians. Covaxin, a vaccine produced by Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad, is not yet on the WHO's 'emergency use list' (EUL), nor does it have similar permission from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Those who have received full Covaxin vaccinations may not be eligible for "vaccine passports.

The WHO's most recent guidelines, released on May 18, states that Bharat Biotech has submitted an "expression of interest" to be accredited, but that "additional information" is needed. A pre-submission meeting will be held in May or June, according to the document. Bharat Biotech has not yet applied for regulatory approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Covaxin is permitted for usage in Iran, Mauritius, Zimbabwe, the Philippines, Nepal, Guyana, Mexico, and Paraguay, in addition to India.

