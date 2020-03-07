'Contagion' Producer Talks About His Film Getting The Science Right Post COVID-19 Outbreak

The Coronavirus outbreak has brought back focus on the 2011 film Contagion. the movie is reportedly one of the most-watched films currently worldwide. The film was directed by Steven Soderbergh and was a medical thriller. Recently, the producers of Contagion said that their predictions were proven right.

Contagion producer on his film being compared to the recent Coronavirus situation

The Instagram post mentions that in the magazine New Scientist's article, the author writes that: "It's hard to name many Hollywood blockbusters that are as invested in the realities of science as Contagion", "Although it is by no means flawlessly accurate - it's not a NOVA documentary - Contagion has been well fact-checked compared to most science/y blockbusters", "...very few Hollywood productions realistically portray the process of science, both its successes and frustrations. That's what makes Contagion unique".

Contagion revolved around the story of humanity’s battle with the spread of a virus transmitted by fomites. Fomites are objects or materials which are likely to carry an infection. These may include items such as clothes, utensils, and furniture. The medical researchers and health officials try to contain the disease; however, it leads to a pandemic. This plotline is similar to the real-life situation of the COVID-19 outbreak or the Coronavirus outbreak. The movie was reportedly based on the Nipah virus but is in focus currently for its scientific accuracy over response to any viral outbreak, according to scientists.

The Coronavirus originated in China and now has begun spread to the other parts of the world. According to a news portal, the virus has spread to over 80 countries and has claimed the lives of over 3000 people in China alone. The producer of the film Contagion spoke in an interview with respect to his film being compared to the actual virus outbreak situation.

The producer said that Contagion was made with an intention to raise awareness. He added they were deliberately trying to portray things in a certain way to inform people about the possible harm. He also insisted that they got the science right in the film. Further on the producer added that Contagion showed people that there will be a solution ultimately and it wasn’t meant to scare people. He concluded by saying the makers tried to scare people not into believing that they will die but rather giving them hope that they can do something.

