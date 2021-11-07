Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse Of 21st Century To Occur On November 18-19: NASA

The world will witness the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century on November 18-19, when the Moon would descend into Earth's shadow for a few hours. According to a report published by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), this eclipse will take place sometime around the evening, depending on the time zone and region. The US Space Research Agency has also confirmed that the partial lunar eclipse will be about 3 hours and 28 minutes long.

According to official data, a minimum of two and a maximum of five lunar eclipses occur every year. At the time of the partial lunar eclipse, the Moon passes through Earth's penumbral and umbral shadows. While a lunar eclipse can only occur during the full moon phase. Notably, November's eclipse will be the second and the last lunar eclipse of the year. Earlier in May, a lunar eclipse occurred for a duration of 3 hours and 7 minutes.

As per NASA's monthly update, the eclipse will be visible to people from any location where the Moon will be above the horizon, meaning people in North and South America, Eastern Asia, Australia, and the Pacific Region will be able to witness a part of the eclipse. Whereas the eclipse will occur on the US East Coast around 2:18 am, the eclipse will be at its peak at 4:02 am in the morning. On the US West Coast, the eclipse will start at 11 pm and peak at 1 am.

According to an official statement issued by NASA, “A partial lunar eclipse is on the way, taking place overnight on November 18th and 19th, when the Moon slips into Earth's shadow for a couple of hours. Weather permitting, the eclipse will be visible from any location where the Moon appears above the horizon during the eclipse. Depending on your time zone, it'll occur earlier or later in the evening for you".

Image: NASA/JPS-Caltech/Representative Image