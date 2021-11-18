Lunar Eclipse 2022: All The Lunar And Solar Eclipses India Is Set To Witness In 2022

The longest partial lunar eclipse of November 19, Friday will occur after 580 years and will be visible from parts of Northeast India. The lunar eclipse, the last of 2021, will be the longest since the 15th century. The last time an eclipse this long happened was on 18 February 1440.

Will Lunar Eclipse 2021 be visible in India?

"It will be visible in India at 2.34 pm as 97 per cent of the moon will be covered by the Earth's shadow. The rare phenomenon will be visible from a few areas in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, Director of Research and Academic at MP Birla Planetarium Debiprosad Duari told PTI".

All the lunar and solar eclipses India is set to witness in 2022

15–16 May 2022 Total Lunar Eclipse

The total phase of this Blood Moon total lunar eclipse will be visible from North and South America, Europe, Africa, and parts of Asia. The Lunar eclipses can be visible from everywhere on the night side of the Earth if the sky is clear. From some places the entire eclipse will be visible, while in other areas the Moon will rise or set during the eclipse.

25 October 2022 Partial Solar Eclipse

This is the second partial solar eclipse of 2022. It is visible from most of Europe, northern Africa, the Middle East, and western parts of Asia.

7–8 November 2022 Total Lunar Eclipse

The second total lunar eclipse of 2022 is visible from Asia, Australia, North America, parts of northern and eastern Europe, and most of South America. A solar eclipse always occurs about two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse. Usually, there are two eclipses in a row, but other times, there are three during the same eclipse season.