Lunar Eclipse Effects: Is The Lunar Eclipse Harmful To Human Health?

For centuries, the Eclipses have inspired awe, wonder and even fear among human beings. The year 2020 is surely a treat to skywatchers and astronomy enthusiasts throughout the world, as six eclipses are set to occur this year, out of which four are lunar and two are solar. Read on to know the possible Lunar eclipse effects.

Source: Unsplash

Lunar Eclipse's Effects

It is a known fact that lunar eclipses occur when Earth moves between the Sun and the moon. Earth’s shadow blocks the Sun’s light, which otherwise should reflect on the moon. The lunar eclipse July 2020 will occur on July 4 and 5.

As per the reports of NASA, there is still no evidence as to, whether lunar eclipses have any physical effect on humans. However, as per the reports of the space agency, lunar eclipses are known to inspire profound psychological effects, due to various beliefs that people hold around them. These psychological effects, in turn, can lead to physical effects.

Source: Unsplash

Here are the aspects of geology, wildlife & human health that a lunar eclipse effects:

Lunar Eclipse effects on Tides:

A lunar eclipse occurs only on full moon nights. It generally lasts for a period of three hours. Hence, the tides during this time are higher.

Lunar Eclipse effects on Wildlife:

This was believed to be just a myth. But, centuries-old tales claim that wildlife behaves differently during a penumbral lunar eclipse. But, in 2010, a study conducted by the University of Pennsylvania Department of Anthropology revealed that the owl, monkey showed a heightened change in their activity during a lunar eclipse.

Lunar Eclipse effects on Humans

As stated earlier, science has not found any substantial link between a lunar eclipse and change in human physiology. However, eclipses have often been viewed as signs or evil omens by ancient tribes. It has also led them to sacrifice animals and fellow humans to appease the gods. But according to the reports of a media portal, some astrologers claim the following lunar eclipse effects on human health.

Regulate hormones: There are speculations that suggest a possible connection between the moon and a woman’s menstrual cycle. The female menstrual cycle is usually 28 days long while the moon’s cycle is 29.5 days. It is believed by many that the gravitational pull can help regulate one’s cycle.

Affect your fertility: Moon is often referred to, as a symbol of fertility. Many ancient beliefs claim that this the ideal time for ovulating women to conceive a child.

A high risk of skin disease: According to Indian astrology, a human body goes through some changes during a lunar eclipse. During this time, your body’s "Kalpa dosha" may undergo an imbalance. It is generally known for controlling muscle growth, immune function, stability. Hence, this might increase the risk of skin disease and other ailments.

It can affect the eyes: Often times during an eclipse, people are advised to wear protective eyewear. However, this applies more solar eclipses than lunar eclipses. The lunar eclipse has been scientifically proven to be harmless to the human eye.

Lunar Eclipse Timings

The Lunar eclipse is set to occur in India on July 5, 2020. The Lunar Eclipse timings will be 8:37 AM IST to 11:22 AM IST. The point of the maximum eclipse will be at 9:49 AM IST. As per the lunar eclipse timings, it will last approximately for two hours and 45 minutes. As these will be morning hours in, the lunar eclipse won’t be visible from India. The countries in North America, South America, Western Europe and Africa will get to witness the celestial event.

Source: Unsplash

The penumbral eclipse of July 5, 2020, will also be celebrated as Guru Purnima across the country of India. As per the Indian astrology, the lunar eclipse will have effects on people with various zodiac signs. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and all other zodiac signs will be impacted by the penumbral lunar eclipse.

Disclaimer-Republic World doesn’t support or promote any superstitious beliefs. Our research, writing and publishing process is entirely committed to scientific evidence. Hence, we don’t take responsibility for the astrological facts mentioned in the article.