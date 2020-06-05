Strawberry Moon In Oklahoma 2020: All You Need To Know About The Lunar Eclipse

The second penumbral lunar eclipse of the year will be visible soon. The first lunar eclipse of 2020 was seen on January 10. This second penumbral lunar eclipse will coincide with the Strawberry moon and will occur on June 05, 2020. This special strawberry moon will occur worldwide and will be visible in most countries.

If you are in the US state of Oklahoma and want to witness the penumbral lunar eclipse (Strawberry moon), then read ahead to know Strawberry moon in Oklahoma time and date of this special celestial event.

Time of Lunar eclipse in Oklahoma

Also Read | Strawberry Moon In Ohio 2020: Here Is The Strawberry Moon In Ohio Time

The Strawberry moon in Oklahoma will be visible on June 5, 2020. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the special Strawberry moon will be visible in the state of Oklahoma on June 05, 2020, at 2:12 pm Central Standard Time (CST).

Alongside the special full moon, aka the Strawberry moon, people in Oklahoma will also be able to see the penumbral lunar eclipse, where more than half of the moon's surface will be completely dark. This lunar eclipse will last for around 3 hours.

Strawberry moon in Oklahoma 2020

Also Read | Strawberry Moon Canada Sightings & Time; Find Out Why The Full Moon Is Called Strawberry

The full moon that occurs in the month of June is known as the Strawberry moon. This Strawberry moon is not actually pink in colour as the name implies. The name comes from the tradition of strawberry picking in the month of June. In Oklahoma, the Strawberry moon and penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible as long as the sky is clear.

The name Strawberry moon was first given by a Farmer's Almanac in the 1930s. According to Native American beliefs, May is the month in which wild strawberries grow, while June is the month where all the strawberries have to be harvested. Due to this tradition, the full moon in June is called the Strawberry moon. This full moon is also called the 'Rose Moon' or the 'Honey Moon' in Europe.

Lunar eclipse 2020

Also Read | Strawberry Moon Eclipse 2020 In Toronto Time: Here's When People In Canada Can See It

A penumbral lunar eclipse is generally the weakest of all Lunar eclipses. During this eclipse, the Earth comes between the sun and the moon. However, it does not completely block off the sun's rays. It is difficult to differentiate between a full moon and a penumbral lunar eclipse as it only slightly darkens the moon surface.

Also Read | Strawberry Moon In New York 2020: All About The Time Of Lunar Eclipse 2020 In New York