Lunar Eclipse June 2020 Australia: What Time And When Is The Strawberry Moon Eclipse?

There are three types of lunar eclipses, total, partial and penumbral. A penumbral eclipse is going to appear tomorrow for the people of Australia to enjoy its mesmerizing beauty. This type of eclipse is dimmer than the dark core of the total lunar eclipse. This makes it hard for a viewer to tell if it is an eclipse or a normal full moon.

This is why it appears in Strawberry-like colour or it may adopt a tea-coloured hue instead of the normal Pearly white colour that it has. This type of eclipse is denoted as Strawberry Moon and some also call it the Mead Moon, Honey Moon, Rose Moon and Hot Moon.

Moon Eclipse happens when the moon passes into the Earth’s penumbra, and this year it is expected to pass through 57 per cent of it. Here is all you need to know about what time the lunar eclipse is in Australia and more.

What time is the Lunar Eclipse in Australia?

Australians will witness the beauty of the Strawberry Moon Eclipse a bit later than the most places in the world. The lunar eclipse is going to begin in Australia on Saturday i.e. June 6 at 3:45 AM AEST. The total duration of the Moon Eclipse is going to be around 3 hours 18 minutes so it will last till 07:04 AM AEST in the morning. The reports also say that the eclipse will be at its peak at 5:24 AM AEST.

As it is a penumbral lunar eclipse, you would not be able to witness the moon going completely dark, however, the Strawberry-like colour is worth all the blues. Citizens of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and other cities of Australia will be able to enjoy the eclipse.

When is the next lunar eclipse in Australia?

The next penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 will soon appear on 4th or 5th of July after tomorrow's glimpse of the eclipse. The last penumbral lunar eclipse of the year is going to appear on 29th or 30th November. So there are several chances for you to spot the beauty of this eclipse.

