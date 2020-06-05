Lunar Eclipse June 2020 Timing In India And Event Live Stream For 'Strawberry Moon'

The world is about to witness its second lunar eclipse of the year so far, on June 5 - what is likely to be an understated partial eclipse. A penumbral eclipse is far more subtle than a full Lunar eclipse where only the more diffused outer shadow of Earth (the penumbra) creates a dark shading on the moon's face. It is a result of the Earth’s shadow blocking the sun’s light.

The moon is shaded by Earth's shadow very subtly, which actually makes it quite difficult to notice the effect, as opposed to a total eclipse of the moon. At best, during the mid-eclipse, only a few observant people can observe a dark shading on the face of the moon while the rest won't be able to notice anything at all. These are so difficult to detect that they can't even be spotted with a telescope at times. This is one of the reasons the event is considered by many to be of academic interest only. The penumbral lunar eclipse which is set to take place this month on June 5 is known as the ‘Strawberry Moon Eclipse’ and it is expected that about 57 per cent of the moon will pass into the Earth’s penumbra.

According to eclipse expert Fred Espenak, about 35% of all eclipses are of the penumbral type and 30% are partial eclipses. The remaining 35% are total eclipses of the moon, which turn the moon blood red and are quite the extraordinary events to behold.

Will Lunar Eclipse be visible in India?

The Penumbral eclipse will be seen in India and several other parts of the world. This includes most parts of the western Pacific Ocean, Asia, Europe, Africa, South America, and Australia. The Penumbral Eclipse of the Moon will not be sighted from North America.

Lunar Eclipse June 2020 timing in India

The penumbral lunar eclipse will begin on June 5 starting 11:15 PM IST and end on June 6 at 2:34 AM IST. The best time to observe a penumbral is when it reaches its peak at 12:54 AM IST on June 6. This is when it will be the most visible to those who are looking to observe the phenomenon. To check the exact Lunar Eclipse 2020 time for your location, you can visit the link here. Timings will be standard across India.

How to live stream lunar eclipse?

For people who won't be able to catch the phenomenon from their region, they can watch the live stream of the event on Time and Date who will host a live stream of the penumbral eclipse on their website. The Virtual Telescope Project 2.0 will also run a free live stream of the event which can be accessed on their website. The site states that the event has been scheduled for June 5, 2020, at 19:00 UT.

Image credits: Shutterstock