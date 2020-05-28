Former NASA Engineer Builds Obstacle Course For Squirrels To Keep Bird Seeds Safe; Watch

Mark Rober, a former NASA engineer built a squirrel proof bird feeder at his home after getting tired of his pet rodents stealing bird seeds all the time. Mark Rober built an eight-part ninja warrior obstacle for his squirrels who were stealing seeds kept for birds in his backyard. Now the squirrels need to showcase their problem-solving skills if they want their hands on bird seeds. Mark Rober posted the video of his amazing engineering skills on Facebook where he displayed what went into building the obstacle course and also how the squirrels performed on it.

Read: Animals At Kanpur Zoo Get Special Summer Diet And Protection From Sweltering Heat

Squirrel obstacle at its best

In the video, Mark explains what the squirrels need to do if they want to get to the bird seeds or their favorite walnut that are kept as treat for them if they somehow manage to complete the obstacle. Mark included a bunch of obstacles in the course for the squirrels to test their amazing acrobatic and problem-solving skills. The course included a "bridge of instability, a maze of a thousand corridors, pitchfork tumblers, pressure sensor platforms, and quad steps of elevation." Watch the video to find out if the squirrels make it to the end of the obstacle and claim their prizes.

Read: Chrissy Teigen Loves Wild Animals And These Pictures Are Proof

However, the video has garnered more than 72 million views and more than 7,59,000 reactions since it was shared on Facebook on May 25. Netizens are impressed with the hard work put in by Mark in making the obstacle course for squirrels. One user commented, "Well done sir. Really showcasing human ingenuity (as well as squirrels'). You should talk to Netflix or National Geographic and make this a show, with different animals and courses each episode. I'd watch."

Read: Study: Animals Follow Social Distancing To Prevent Contraction Of Microbes