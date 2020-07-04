Lunar Eclipse Time In Germany To Experience The Celestial Phenomenon

It was only last month when people were treated with a spectacular solar eclipse. And now, in the month of July, enthusiasts will be able to witness a lunar eclipse on July 5, 2020. Since this will be a penumbral lunar eclipse, it will be harder to witness as the moon will only be a little fainter than what it looks usually. The year 2020 had already witnessed two penumbral lunar eclipses to date and the third one for this year is all set to take place soon. Read to know about the lunar eclipse timings in Germany.

Penumbral lunar eclipse timing in Germany

In Germany, the penumbral lunar eclipse will begin on Sunday, July 5 at 05:07 CEST (Central Europe Summer Time). This will be the time when the Earth will come in between the moon and the sun, casting a faint shadow on the moon. The eclipse will expectedly end on 05:144 CEST thus lasting only for a total of 7-8 minutes. The penumbral lunar eclipse in Germany is expected to peak at 05:11 CEST where half of the moon will be taking a darker shade.

What is a penumbral lunar eclipse?

During a total lunar eclipse, the inner part of the Earth's shadow known as the umbra falls on the moon's face. During mid-eclipse, the moon may appear to be blood red. However, the penumbral lunar eclipse is different than the known phenomenon. Only the outer shadow of Earth, known as the penumbra falls on the moon's face. As compared to a total eclipse, the penumbral lunar eclipse is much subtle and difficult to observe. It cannot be identified as easier as compared to other eclipses and often can also be missed if not paid attention.

Yu Kato on Unsplash

The penumbral eclipse taking place will only be visible from some parts around the world. People from South/West Europe, much of Africa, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Antarctica and the Indian Ocean will be able to view the penumbral lunar eclipse. People who cannot watch the phenomenon live can catch the event on YouTube and other social media platforms who host live streams of lunar eclipses.

