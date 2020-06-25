Solar Eclipse 2020 From The Space; Pictures Shared By NASA Astronaut Chris Cassidy

The beauty of the 'Ring of Fire' has intrigued the lovers of astronomy to the core. While many were not able to see it due to the pandemic or the time difference, they enjoyed the view of the Annular Solar Eclipse Live Stream at home on different websites such as TimeAndDate.com, Slooh.com and more. Only 5 such instances take place in 100 years when an Annular solar eclipse is witnessed by the Indian subcontinent. Where many people from several cities in the country shared their experience of the beautiful 'Ring of Fire', there was an astronaut who shared a glimpse of the eclipse from space.

Astronaut shares how it feels to experience an Annular solar eclipse shadow from space

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy shared images of the eclipse's shadow falling on Earth from the space. These images show how vividly eclipse's shadow passes and falls on earth by the Moon's intervention. It is not a mystery that a Solar Eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, blocking the sunlight from passing. In such a solar eclipse, the Moon totally or partly obscures the Sun from the view of Earth. This year, in June, it was a special eclipse that appears like a necklace of pearls to many viewers. The eclipse lasted around 3 hours 30 minutes approximately in several places including Asia, Africa, South, and East Europe, northern Australia, and parts of the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

Pictures shared by NASA Astronaut Chris Cassidy

One can easily see how beautiful the shadow from the Annular Solar Eclipse 2020 looks like. It is seen penetrating clouds and falling on the ground in a circular shape covering a huge portion of the land.

Super cool view of the Annular Solar Eclipse which passed by our starboard side as we flew over China this morning. A pretty neat way to wake up on Father's Day morning! Hoping all of the dads in the world have a wonderful day! #Eclipse #FathersDay #HappyFathersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/vJx5yOFAcb — Chris Cassidy (@Astro_SEAL) June 21, 2020

Next Solar Eclipse of 2020

The next solar eclipse of 2020 will occur at the end of the year, which is December 14. The Solar eclipse will cover a definite path mostly from the ocean and less on the ground. Regions seeing at least a partial eclipse are South Africa, much of South America, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica. The cities which will get the sight at the beauty of the total eclipse are Temuco, Chile and Villarrica, Chile. There will be other countries that will be able to watch the partial eclipse as well.

