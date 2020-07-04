Lunar Eclipse Time In Spain: When Will It Be Visible In Different Cities Of The Country

The sky in Spain on July 5, 2020, will be adorned with the onset of the penumbral lunar eclipse. A Lunar Eclipse is a marvellous celestial event to witness. They occur when Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon. Hence, Earth’s shadow blocks the sun’s light, which otherwise would reflect on the moon. Here is the Lunar Eclipse time in Spain and other details for the astronomy lovers.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Read | Lunar Eclipse July 2020 timings in USA: What's the best time to observe the phenomenon?

Lunar Eclipse time in Spain

The penumbral lunar eclipse July 2020, will be visible from almost all parts of Spain. It will last for almost two hours in many regions. Here are the Lunar Eclipse timings for three major cities of Spain.

Read | What is the difference between Solar Eclipse and Lunar Eclipse? Read more

Lunar Eclipse Time in Spain: Barcelona

All the timings are written in CEST, which is Central European Summer Time. The Lunar Eclipse timings in Barcelona are between 5:07 AM CEST to 6:22 AM CEST. It will last for 1 hour 15 minutes.

5:07 AM CEST: The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse begins. Earth’s penumbra will start touching the moon’s face.

6:18 AM CEST: Maximum in Barcelona: At this point, the eclipse will reach its greatest magnitude. The entire Moon will be above the horizon in Barcelona. Sadly, the real maximum point of this eclipse cannot be seen in Barcelona because the Moon is below the horizon at that time. Since the Moon will still be near the horizon at this time, going to a high point or finding an unobstructed area with free sight to the West or southwest will give the best view of the eclipse.

6:22 AM CEST: The lunar eclipse in Barcelona will virtually end at this point. It will be the time of Moonset. But the combination of a very low moon and the total eclipse phase will make the Moon so dim before it sets, that it might disappear from view sometime before it sets.

6:29 AM CEST: This will be the point of Maximum eclipse but the moon will be below the horizon at this point. Hence, it won’t be visible.

7:52 AM CEST: This is when the penumbras lunar eclipse will end. However, this too will be invisible as the Moon will be below the horizon.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Lunar Eclipse Time in Spain: Madrid

The Lunar eclipse timings in Madrid will remain similar to that of Barcelona with a few variations. The eclipse will start at 5:07 AM CEST but will last for one hour and 43 minutes. It will end at 6:50 AM CEST. The point of the maximum eclipse will be at 6:29 AM. At Maximum Eclipse, the Moon will be closest to the centre of the shadow. The Moon will be close to the horizon, so a free sight to Southwest will increase the visibility.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Lunar Eclipse Time in Spain: Malaga

The Lunar eclipse timings in Malaga too will remain similar to that of Barcelona and Madrid with a few variations. The eclipse will last for one hour and 58 minutes in Malaga. It will commence at 5:07 AM CEST and end at 7:05 AM. The point of the maximum eclipse will be at 6:29 AM, which is the same as Madrid.