Lunar Eclipse Time In Spain: When Will It Be Visible In Different Cities Of The Country

The sky in Spain on July 5, 2020, will be adorned with the onset of the penumbral lunar eclipse. A Lunar Eclipse is a marvellous celestial event to witness. They occur when Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon. Hence, Earth’s shadow blocks the sun’s light, which otherwise would reflect on the moon. Here is the Lunar Eclipse time in Spain and other details for the astronomy lovers.
The penumbral lunar eclipse July 2020, will be visible from almost all parts of Spain. It will last for almost two hours in many regions. Here are the Lunar Eclipse timings for three major cities of Spain.
All the timings are written in CEST, which is Central European Summer Time. The Lunar Eclipse timings in Barcelona are between 5:07 AM CEST to 6:22 AM CEST. It will last for 1 hour 15 minutes.
The Lunar eclipse timings in Madrid will remain similar to that of Barcelona with a few variations. The eclipse will start at 5:07 AM CEST but will last for one hour and 43 minutes. It will end at 6:50 AM CEST. The point of the maximum eclipse will be at 6:29 AM. At Maximum Eclipse, the Moon will be closest to the centre of the shadow. The Moon will be close to the horizon, so a free sight to Southwest will increase the visibility.
The Lunar eclipse timings in Malaga too will remain similar to that of Barcelona and Madrid with a few variations. The eclipse will last for one hour and 58 minutes in Malaga. It will commence at 5:07 AM CEST and end at 7:05 AM. The point of the maximum eclipse will be at 6:29 AM, which is the same as Madrid.