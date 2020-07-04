Lunar Eclipse Time In The USA To Experience The Celestial Phenomenon; Details Here

Three eclipses in a span of a couple of months are undoubtedly a dream come true for any person who is enthusiastic about witnessing the celestial phenomenon. The world witnessed a strawberry lunar eclipse on June 5, 2020. It was followed by a solar eclipse on June 21, 2020.

Now, another penumbral lunar eclipse will be occurring on July 4. The eclipse taking place on July 4, 2020, will be a penumbral lunar eclipse, thus more difficult for people to witness. Read to know about the timing of the lunar eclipse in the USA.

Also read: Lunar Eclipse July 2020 timings in India: What time will the penumbral reach its peak?

Lunar eclipse 2020 USA timings

In the United States of America, the eclipse is expected to begin on July 4, 2020, at 11:07 PM EDT. This will be the time when the moon will start sliding into the Earth's outer orbit. The eclipse is expected to end on July 5, 2020, at 1:52 AM EDT. Whereas, the penumbral lunar eclipse in the USA is expected to peak on July 5 at 12:29 AM EDT.

The peak will be a time where half of the moon's face will take a darker shade and the time when the phenomenon will be most visible for people who are trying to observe it.

Also read: Solar eclipse wows stargazers in Africa, Asia, Middle East

Martin Brechtl on Unsplash

A penumbral lunar eclipse is when the Earth blocks some of Sun's light by reaching the moon. The outer part of the Earth's shadow, known as the penumbra, covers all or some part of the moon. This type of eclipse is harder to spot as the outer shadow of Earth is fainter as compared to the dark core of Earth's shadow. Because of this, the penumbral solar eclipse is also often mistaken to be a full moon.

Also read: Full Moon Eclipse: What time will the lunar eclipse occur & which planets will be visible?

The upcoming penumbral eclipse of the moon will be taking place soon and will be visible from almost All Latin American countries and North American countries like the USA, Canada, Mexico and Cuba. Western European countries like UK, Spain, Germany and Italy will also witness the eclipse. Whereas, almost all of South America, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Pacific and most of the African countries along with Antarctica will also witness the lunar eclipse.

Also read: Is Lunar Eclipse visible in India? Find how and when to watch lunar eclipse of July 2020