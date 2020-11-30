Lunar Eclipse Today Live: How To Watch The November Penumbral Eclipse?

Sky gazers around the world who have been waiting for the last lunar eclipse of the year will finally have a chance to catch the phenomenon when the penumbral lunar eclipse reaches its peak later today. The last lunar eclipse in 2020 took place on July 5, while the second and first occurred on June 5 and January 10 respectively. All of these events were penumbral eclipses. Now, it is time for the fourth and the final lunar eclipse of the year which will also be a penumbral. So, let us quickly show you how to catch the lunar eclipse today live.

Lunar eclipse live streaming

The fourth penumbral eclipse of the year is set to begin on November 30 at 07:32 UTC and end on November 30 at 11:53 UTC, according to timeanddate.com. The penumbral will reach its maximum eclipse on November 30 at 09:42 UTC. This is when the penumbral will be at its peak. However, you should note that the last Penumbral of 2020 will not be visible from every region around the world. It will be visible in parts of Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Australia and a few other regions.

In India, the lunar eclipse will begin on November 30 at 1:02 PM and end on November 30 at 5:23 PM before reaching its peak at 3:12 PM. However, the penumbral won't have visibility in India as it will occur during day time and the moon will be below the horizon. Fortunately, you can still catch the event live on timeanddate.com, which will host a live stream of the penumbral eclipse at the link here.

People who have visibility in their regions and are looking to observe the event should consider bringing a pair of binoculars or a small telescope to enrich the viewing experience and grasp the details. However, you should note that the visibility depends on the weather conditions.

The Penumbral lunar eclipse which comes out on Monday, November 30, will be the fourth and last penumbral eclipse. It is called the Beaver Moon in North America as the beaver trapping season begins around this time of the year.

Image credits: Unsplash | gkumar2175