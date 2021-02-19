Mars Landing Today Of Perseverance Rover: How To Watch Mars Landing And At What Time?

Perseverance is the latest rover by NASA which is going to touchdown on Mars on the 18th of February (today) and the main objective of this rover would be to search for signs of ancient lifeforms and a lot more. This mars landing of the Perseverance rover can be seen live by going to the official YouTube channel of NASA and also by going to their official website. Continue reading to know everything about the landing.

How to Watch Mars Landing Today

There are a total of 4 scientific objectives towards which the Perseverance rover is aiming and this will also assist in the Mars Exploration Program's science goals. The rover will have to identify all the past environments that have the capability to support microbial life. To search and find out any and all possible past microbial life in the habitable environments and this can be more specifically be in all types of special rocks which have been known to keep life signs preserved in rocks for ages.

The rover also needs to collect core rock and "soil" samples and store them on the Martian surface and to test how good is the oxygen production in the atmosphere of Mars. This is perhaps the most important as without oxygen living on Mars can never be an option. So at what time does Perseverance land on Mars? It is scheduled to land on Mars on the 18th of February (today) 2021, at 3 p.m EST or 8 p.m UTC. Interested ones can watch the Mars landing here live: Perseverance rover Mars landing Live.

What channel is NASA TV on FIOS? NASA TV is available on the Verizon Fios channel number 34. Here are the timings:

Feb. 18, Thursday 2:15 p.m. – Mars 2020 Perseverance landing coverage. Landing at approximately 3:55 p.m. (All Channels) 5:30 p.m. – Mars 2020 Perseverance post-landing coverage (All Channels)



For those who are wondering what a Mars rover is, it can be considered as a small motor vehicle that has been specifically designed and engineered so as to make it capable for travelling across the surface of the planet Mars when it arrives. These Rovers have a lot of advantages over stationary landers like being able to cover more ground as they are not limited to one location.

