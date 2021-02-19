Mars Landing Video: Perseverance Rover Shares First Glimpses Of Jezero Crater

After completing a long journey of seven months from Earth to Mars, NASA's Perseverance Rover has finally reached its destination on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Bypassing the 7 minutes of terror from entering the Red Planet to descent and then landing, the actual mission for the Mars 2020 Rover has just begun. Nevertheless, the entire nail-biting process from entering to landing, viewers got to see America set a record for six safe landings. Many who couldn't see the live stream are searching for the Mars landing video of the Perseverance Rover. So, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Who Is Dr Swati Mohan? NASA's Operations Lead For The Perseverance Rover Landing

Perseverance Mars Rover landing video

Miss my landing? Catch the highlights below.



Send us your own highlights too. Share your pictures and video using #CountdownToMars. pic.twitter.com/OL2wSAi36e — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 19, 2021

The NASA control room was filled with cheers and applause as soon as the radio signals confirmed that the sophisticated Mars 2020 rover has successfully landed on the Red Planet's soil. The six-wheeled rover survived the "7-minutes of terror" and reached within its target zone inside Jezero Crater. Surviving a blazing plunge through the atmosphere, the rover covered 293 million miles in 203 days.

Also Read | Latest News: NASA's Perseverance lands on Mars, China admits casualties in Galwan valley

On the day during NASA's webcast of the event, NASA's associate administrator for science, Thomas Zurbuchen said: "It really is the beginning of a new era." Dr Swati Mohan who is the Mars 2020 Guidance, Navigation, and Controls (GN&C) Operations Lead, was one of the key officials who has been continuously communicating and coordinating between the GN&C subsystem and the rest of the project’s team during the landing.

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover also announced the successful landing to its Twitter followers by writing: "I’m safe on Mars. Perseverance will get you anywhere." Vice President Kamala Harris congratulated the team on Twitter by writing "Congrats to NASA and all of their partners on their successful mission. Today's historic landing embodies our nation’s spirit of perseverance."

Congrats to @NASA and all of their partners on their successful mission. Today's historic landing embodies our nation’s spirit of perseverance—building on past accomplishments and paving the way for future missions. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) February 18, 2021

Also Read | Bosnians watch Mars landing in crater named after village

The Official Twitter handle of the Perseverance Mars Rover also shared a link through which anyone can check the location of the Perseverance Rover landing point. The organisation also shared the first few images from Mars after the successful touch down on the landing point, Jezero Crater. The Tweet read: "Hello, world. My first look at my forever home."

Also Read | LIVE Mars Landing Live: NASA rover lands on red planet, US President Biden terms it 'historic'

Hello, world. My first look at my forever home. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/dkM9jE9I6X — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 18, 2021

And another look behind me. Welcome to Jezero Crater. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/dbU3dhm6VZ — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 18, 2021

Also Read | 'I'm safe on Mars': NASA's Perseverance lands on Red Planet after '7 minutes of terror'