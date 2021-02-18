Mars Rover Live Streaming: How To Watch Perseverance Landing On Martian Terrain?

NASA's Mars rover, Perseverance, is all set to start its descent to the Jezero Crater of the Red Planet. The rover will land on the surface of Mars almost seven months after it was launched from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Brevard County, Florida. This will be one of NASA's most ambitious missions yet, and it will search for evidence of ancient microbial life and assess how habitable the planet was in the past. The launch is only a few hours away, and you can catch the event live from any location. So, let us take a look at how to watch Perseverance landing online.

How to watch Mars rover landing live?

The Mars rover live streaming broadcast has already begun on NASA's official YouTube channel, however, the Mars rover landing 2021 live stream will start on February at around 11:15 AM PST / 2:15 PM EST / 19:15 UTC. You can watch Perseverance's entry, descent, and landing on the Red Planet by playing the video embedded below once it goes live. The landing has been called the most challenging part of this whole mission and it is being referred to as 'Seven minutes of terror'. This is because the EDL sequence is expected to take about seven minutes.

The American space agency has stated that the schedule could be affected by a number of factors, and thus it can be quite difficult to ascertain the precise timing of the landing. However, NASA has confirmed that the Mars rover is on target and ready to land on the Jezero Crater on February 18 at around 3:55 PM EST. NASA’s latest Mars rover has also undergone several tests in the past to prepare it for the perfect entry and landing on Mars.

Perseverance will also be carrying a helicopter called Ingenuity to Mars. It is actually a drone which has been specifically designed to fly on the Red Planet for the first time. This will also be the first time that a flying machine has been sent to another world.

Image credits: NASA