Mercury And Venus To Make An Appearance In The Predawn Sky This Week: How To Spot Them?

It will be a busy month for all the stargazers out there as almost every planet in the Solar System is making an appearance in the night skies. While some of the planets could be easily seen in the evening skies, others could be a bit difficult to spot. Space enthusiasts will also have an opportunity to spot Mercury and Venus right before sunrise.

How to spot Mercury and Venus this week?

Mercury and Venus, the two closest planets to the Sun, will make an appearance right before sunrise during the predawn morning skies of November 13. It will be relatively easier to spot Venus in the pre dawn sky as opposed to Mercury, which will be a bit difficult to find. However, if you are willing to dedicate enough time to catch a glimpse of the terrestrial planet, you should still be able to search it out.

However, Mercury is often referred to as one of the most difficult planets to spot, especially when observed with the naked eye. This is especially due to its orbit which is the closest to the Sun, and it doesn't drift away far from the Sun's proximity. Another reason for its poor visibility could be attributed to its low altitude relative to the horizon. However, Mercury is said to have its finest appearance in November 2020, which means that stargazers shouldn't have much trouble finding it.

Nonetheless, it is suggested that you get a telescope or buy a pair of binoculars to spot it with much ease. You should be able to find the rocky planet at about four degrees north and 12 degrees below Venus. On Sunday, November 15, the planet will appear slightly brighter. And as the month progresses, the planet will continue to get brighter with every passing day, and also appear higher above the horizon.

Interestingly, a number of other planets are also set to appear in the night skies this month. This also includes Neptune and Uranus which happen to be the outermost planets in our solar system. In addition, observers will also be able to spot the dwarf planet Pluto with the help of a telescope.

Image credits: Universe Today