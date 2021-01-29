Mesmerising Picture Of Moon With Rainbow Ring Around It Leaves People Stunned; Pic Inside

An incredible photograph of the moon surrounded by celestial rainbow halo recently surfaced on the internet leaving all selenophiles stunned. The mesmerizing picture was clicked by an Italy based photographer named Alberto Ghizzi Panizza, who took to Instagram to post his click. Shared earlier this week, the photographer shows the moon shining brightly amidst multicolour rings.

"This is the blending of a good portion of these shots to emphasize the colours of both the corona and the lunar minerals," Panizza wrote on Instagram.

'Well done, Alberto'

According to scientists, the rare phenomenon is called lunar halo / lunar corona. They are seen when the clouds are thin enough that each single corona light ray reaching the eye is scattered or diffracted by only one droplet. Of course, the whole corona is made by a great many droplets individually scattering the moonlight, says British website atopics.

With nearly 1500 likes and tons of comments from netizens, the post is now doing rounds of the internet. While a lot of them have taken the opportunity to praise the beauty of nature, many have showered accolades on the “skilled ” photographer. "Absolutely breathtaking," wrote a user while another added, "Awesome capture Alberto." "Thank you for this beautiful image. One of my favorite images ever in the world" added a third.

A few days ago, a Bhopal photographer managed to achieve the ‘breathtaking’ image of the Orion Nebula after clicking 4,000 shots of the sky by using a technique called ‘Stacking’. Because he did not have a high-end professional camera or a telescope to see the sky, using just an entry-level DSLR Nikon D3100 with 70-300 mm telephoto lens and a tripod, Vedant Pratap Singh Jadon posted the image on Reddit. Sharing both the single exposure single along with the final rendered image that had merged 4,000 clicks, Jadon managed to astound thousands of internet users.

