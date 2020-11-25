Angelina Jolie To Direct Tom Hardy In British Photographer Don McCullin's Biopic

Angelina Jolie has decided to bring the life of eminent British photographer, Don McCullin, to the big screen in the form of a biopic. The biographical drama will be front lined by Venom actor Tom Hardy. Jolie was last seen in Disney's Maleficient. The Mad Max star, on the other hand, was last seen playing the character of Al Capone in the film titled Capone.

Speaking about Jolie directing the Don McCullin biopic, Don McCullin himself said that he feels that his life is in safe and professional hands. McCullin made this statement based on what he thought about Jolie’s last directorial venture, which was based in Cambodia. McCullin said that he was impressed with the level of accuracy the actress/filmmaker depicted the country with. McCullin himself has spent a significant amount of time in the country. McCullin will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

While touching upon the reason behind Jolie choosing to make a film on McCullin, she at first spoke about how she was moved by a unique combination of fearlessness and empathy that resides within the now 85-year-old photojournalist. Jolie also added that she was drawn to his absolute commitment to witnessing the truth of war. The Eternals star also said that she hopes that her Don McCullin biopic will be as uncompromising as his photography.

Who Is Don McCullin?:

The subject of Jolie’s next directorial venture, Don McCullin, is famous for bringing to light the underside of society. Most of his photographs attempt at uncovering the truth about war, poverty, and famine. A bulk of his photographs were clicked between the 1960s to the ’80s. He has, over the course of many years, taken photographs of some of the most historic events in the history of human existence.

About The Director and Actor:

On the work front, Angelina Jolie was last seen playing the lead character in Maleficient: Mistress Of Evil. Shortly after that, the Oscar-winning actress began working on her character in Marvel Studios’ The Eternals. The Eternals is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s highly-discussed Phase 4. The cast members of The Eternals also include the likes of Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington, Harry Styles and Kumail Nanjiani.

Tom Hardy, on the other hand, was last seen playing Al Capone in the film Capone. Prior to the lockdown, the Mad Max star was busy working on the sequel to his hit 2018 superhero outing, Venom. The sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, will see Woody Harrelson play the character of Cletus Kasady aka Carnage in the upcoming Andy Serkis directorial. Tom Holland is rumoured to make an appearance as his character Peter Parker/Spiderman in this film.

