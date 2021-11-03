Monoclonal Antibodies 100% Effective Against Severe Disease By COVID Delta Variant: Study

Delta Variant of COVID-19 can now be treated 100 percent by Monoclonal Antibody therapy, as the therapy has been proven effective in reducing disease severity and chances of death in high-risk individuals infected by the variant, as per the findings of Hyderabad-based AIG Hospital. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-produced molecules engineered to serve as substitute antibodies that can restore, enhance or mimic the immune system's attack on pathogens.

Monoclonal Antibody Study for Delta Variant

According to the AIG Hospital, there were three major scientific institutions involved to conduct this study--The AIG Hospitals and its research arm, the Asian Healthcare Foundation conceptualized, designed, funded the study, and recruited patients from its Fever Clinic. The Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) (A unit of CSIR) was involved in sequencing the genome of the virus strains collected to identify and confirm the Delta Variant and the Institute of Life Sciences, the University of Hyderabad tested the neutralizing activity of the cocktail against the delta variant in their lab.

The study was performed on 300 high-risk patients infected with the Delta variant of COVID-19. Dr. Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospital informed that the patients involved in the study were people above 60 years of age, people suffering from diseases like Diabetes, Kidney disease, etc.

"As a part of the study, we recruited 300 patients of Delta variant. These patients were from the high-risk group, which has patients above 60, those suffering from diabetes and kidney disease, etc', said Dr Reddy.

One group was Monoclonal antibodies and the other group was given the standard treatment. Within a week the first group that received Monoclonal antibodies was cured of the virus whereas the other group with the standard treatment got seriously ill and were admitted to ICU. They also did not develop Post-COVID symptoms.

However, Dr. Reddy advised that monoclonal antibodies should only be taken by the high-risk patients of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and termed the study as a 'landmark achievement'.

"The results are astonishing and will shape the public health policy for treatment of COVID-19 especially in high-risk individuals, those above the age of 60 or even below 60 but with diabetes, hypertension, obesity, pregnant women, people with chronic diseases, all will benefit immensely. We have clearly demonstrated in our research that when given at the right time, Monoclonal Therapy stops the progression of the disease completely, he added.

The neutralizing activity of the therapy was similar in both the Wuhan and Delta strains of COVID-19. The therapy is being studied for its effectiveness among hospitalised patients and the possible use of this therapy as prophylaxis (preventive) is also being explored, stated Reddy.

(With ANI Inputs)