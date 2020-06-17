Last Updated:

Mythic Weapons In Fortnite Season 3: List Of All New Weapons That You Will See

Mythic weapons in Fortnite Season 3 will leave you stunned. Here is a list of all the new weapons that you are going to spot in the new Fortnite update. Read.

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 brought new Mythic guns that stole the heart of many players of the Fortnite gaming community. The amazing list of Season 2 guns included Brutus' Minigun, TNTina's Ka-Boom Bow, Skye's Assault Rifle Grappler, Meowscle's Peow Peow Rifle and Midas' Drum Gun, which is amongst the strongest guns in Season 2. However, as the new Season 3 Update rolled out, many new Mythic guns in Fortnite came as a surprise to the fans. The Fortnite Season 3 guns include many new weapons and new unvaulted and vaulted weapons in Fortnite. Some of the seemingly most promising new Mythic weapons in Fortnite Season 3 are Jule’s Drum Gun, Ocean’s Burst Assault Rifle and Kit Charge Shotgun. Below is an extensive list of all new guns in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Update that was rolled out today, that is June 17, 2020.

List of all new weapons in Fortnite Season 3

New Rare and Mythic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 update

  • Charge Shotgun – Uncommon, Common, Rare, Epic and Legendary varieties
  • Ocean’s Burst Assault Rifle – Mythic
  • Ocean’s Burst Bottomless Chug Jug – Mythic
  • Kit’s Shockwave Launcher – Mythic
  • Kit’s Charge Shotgun – Mythic
  • Jule’s Drum Gun – Mythic
  • Jule’s Grappler – Mythic
  • Firefly Jar – Rare

Unvaulted Weapons and Consumables

  • Chug Splashes
  • Hunting Rifle
  • P90
  • Bolt Action Sniper Rifles

Consumables and Vaulted Weapons in Fortnite Season 3

  • Heavy Snipers
  • Mythic Weapons from last season
  • Pump Shotguns
  • New Consumable Items
  • Peppers
  • Pineapples
  • Watermelons

New Mobility in Season 3

  • Fishing a Shark will allow you to ride with it
  • Certain whirlpools in the water allow you to gain wicked air
  • Cars will be obtainable later during the season

Nerfs

  • It seems like there are several significant nerfs to all or most of the Fortnite season 3 guns
  • The time to eliminate players has been reduced down significantly, as per many reports.
Mythic weapons in Fortnite

According to the reports, Jule's Grappler and Drum Gun which are amongst the most powerful Mythic weapons in the game will be found in the centre of the map i.e. at The Authority which was previously known as The Agency. 

