Mythic Weapons In Fortnite Season 3: List Of All New Weapons That You Will See

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 brought new Mythic guns that stole the heart of many players of the Fortnite gaming community. The amazing list of Season 2 guns included Brutus' Minigun, TNTina's Ka-Boom Bow, Skye's Assault Rifle Grappler, Meowscle's Peow Peow Rifle and Midas' Drum Gun, which is amongst the strongest guns in Season 2. However, as the new Season 3 Update rolled out, many new Mythic guns in Fortnite came as a surprise to the fans. The Fortnite Season 3 guns include many new weapons and new unvaulted and vaulted weapons in Fortnite. Some of the seemingly most promising new Mythic weapons in Fortnite Season 3 are Jule’s Drum Gun, Ocean’s Burst Assault Rifle and Kit Charge Shotgun. Below is an extensive list of all new guns in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Update that was rolled out today, that is June 17, 2020.
According to the reports, Jule's Grappler and Drum Gun which are amongst the most powerful Mythic weapons in the game will be found in the centre of the map i.e. at The Authority which was previously known as The Agency.
