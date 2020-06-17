Mythic Weapons In Fortnite Season 3: List Of All New Weapons That You Will See

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 brought new Mythic guns that stole the heart of many players of the Fortnite gaming community. The amazing list of Season 2 guns included Brutus' Minigun, TNTina's Ka-Boom Bow, Skye's Assault Rifle Grappler, Meowscle's Peow Peow Rifle and Midas' Drum Gun, which is amongst the strongest guns in Season 2. However, as the new Season 3 Update rolled out, many new Mythic guns in Fortnite came as a surprise to the fans. The Fortnite Season 3 guns include many new weapons and new unvaulted and vaulted weapons in Fortnite. Some of the seemingly most promising new Mythic weapons in Fortnite Season 3 are Jule’s Drum Gun, Ocean’s Burst Assault Rifle and Kit Charge Shotgun. Below is an extensive list of all new guns in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Update that was rolled out today, that is June 17, 2020.

List of all new weapons in Fortnite Season 3

New Rare and Mythic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 update

Charge Shotgun – Uncommon, Common, Rare, Epic and Legendary varieties

Ocean’s Burst Assault Rifle – Mythic

Ocean’s Burst Bottomless Chug Jug – Mythic

Kit’s Shockwave Launcher – Mythic

Kit’s Charge Shotgun – Mythic

Jule’s Drum Gun – Mythic

Jule’s Grappler – Mythic

Firefly Jar – Rare

Unvaulted Weapons and Consumables

Chug Splashes

Hunting Rifle

P90

Bolt Action Sniper Rifles

Consumables and Vaulted Weapons in Fortnite Season 3

Heavy Snipers

Mythic Weapons from last season

Pump Shotguns

New Consumable Items

Peppers

Pineapples

Watermelons

New Mobility in Season 3

Fishing a Shark will allow you to ride with it

Certain whirlpools in the water allow you to gain wicked air

Cars will be obtainable later during the season

Nerfs

It seems like there are several significant nerfs to all or most of the Fortnite season 3 guns

The time to eliminate players has been reduced down significantly, as per many reports.

According to the reports, Jule's Grappler and Drum Gun which are amongst the most powerful Mythic weapons in the game will be found in the centre of the map i.e. at The Authority which was previously known as The Agency.

IMAGES SOURCE ~ VASTBLAST TWITTER