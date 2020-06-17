'Fortnite' Season 3: How To Update The Game On PS4 And Xbox One?

Fortnite downtime has begun for Chapter 2 of Season 3, and developers have released the very first launch trailer, highlighting a number of things from the upcoming Battle Pass. The new Fortnite Chapter, Season 3 Battle Pass will be headlined by the Aquaman skins, although Epic Games is yet to reveal what players will need to do in order to completely unlock it. You can watch the Fortnite Season 3 trailer here.

After the Season 3 server downtime, players will be able to download the update file before jumping into the battle royale when the game comes back online. Epic Games hasn't provided any details on when the servers will be back online, but you can expect the downtime to last for a few hours. The new update will be available across PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Mobile platforms.

How to update Fortnite on PS4?

Step 1: Power on your PS4 console and go to your game library.

Step 2: Hover over to Fortnite.

Step 3: Press the ‘Options’ button on the controller to load the side menu.

Step 4: Click on ‘Check for Update.’

Once the Fortnite Season 3 update is available in your region, the update will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Once the update is available, you need to follow the on-screen instructions to download it on your console.

How to update Fortnite on Xbox One?

Step 1: Switch on your Xbox One console and press the Xbox button on your controller to open the guide.

Step 2: Click on ‘My games & apps’.

Step 3: When you are in the games list, make sure that you set the filter to ‘All games’.

Step 5: Select ‘Fortnite’ and click on ‘Manage game’.

Step 4: Scroll down to updates. The latest update will be listed here.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Update’ button to download the new Fortnite Season update on your Xbox One console.

The launch of the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 has been one of the most anticipated events after the recent map changes in the battle royale game. The Doomsday event saw the Midas' Device launch which completely transformed the storm into water. Now, the giant tides of water can be seen creating an exciting new effect.

Image credits: Epic Games