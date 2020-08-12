Nambi Narayanan Gets Justice: Kerala Govt Gives Rs 1.30 Crore Compensation To Scientist

Kerala government on Tuesday provided a compensation of Rs 1.3 crore to Nambi Narayanan, the former scientist of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after he was falsely implicated in an espionage case in 1994. The compensation was allocated from the account under the head of The Kerala Police.

The fake espionage case had blown up the career of the space scientist. Narayanan, along with 5 others were accused of selling classified information on India’s cryogenic rocket engine programme to Russia and Pakistan.

He was arrested and was put into custody for 50 days before he got bail in 1995. Later, the case was handed over to The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 1996, following which the investigation team exonerated Nambi Narayanan.

However, the Kerala Government once again tried to reopen the case, but the Supreme Court quashed the appeal in 1998.

Narayanan then filed a case against the state government for framing him in the case which ended in the Supreme Court order in 2001 to pay him compensation for the loss of his career, dignity and honour. Subsequently, in 2018 The Supreme Court ordered an investigation into the fabrication of case.

Last December, the Kerala government decided to hand over Rs 1.30 crore as compensation to the 79-year old Narayanan in a bid to settle the case.

Former chief secretary K Jayakumar was deputed to decide on the compensation. Based on his recommendation, the government fixed the amount to Rs 1.30 crore and issued an order in July this year. "This order came in July. I am a happy man. Justice has been served. This is the end of my long fight for it." he said while speaking to Republic.

