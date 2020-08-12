Kerala Floods: 151 Year Old Church Disintegrates After Embankment Breach In Alappuzha

A 151-year-old St Paul's CSI church in Chungam Kuruvelly Padasekharam area of the Alappuzha district in Kerala disintegrated on August 11 after a bund breach due to heavy rainfall in the State. The people residing in the area relocated beforehand as the authorities issued a warning about the embankment breach. No injuries or deaths were reported in the area post the incident. The incessant rainfall in the State has led to a deluge in various areas.

Church Collapse

On August 11, a 151-year-old St. Paul's CSI church located in Chungam Kuruvelly Padasekharam collapsed after a bund was breached in Alappuzha. The church was located in the middle of two paddy fields and was flooded with water which led to the collapse. The authorities issued a warning and informed the residents of the area about the bund breach which gave them time to shift.

Kerala Floods

ðŸŸ§ Orange alerts for 6 districts: Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur & Palakkad. pic.twitter.com/Zjk46YSYBd — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) August 9, 2020

The incessant rainfall across the State has led to flooding in various regions of Kerala. The Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for numerous areas in Kerala with Alappuzha being one. On August 9, water was released from the Pamba dam which led to flooding in the area and water entered the homes in Kannadi village of Alappuzha. On August 10, the flood-like situation in low-lying areas of Kuttanad taluk in Alappuzha continued and forced people to relocate. Over 30 relief camps were set up in the city by the district administration for the people affected by the situation. Every possible medium of transportation is being used by the officials, including lorries and tractors to move people to safe places.

On August 10, District Collector Sajith Babu said, "We are ready to face any issue, should they arise. The low lying areas were flooded on Saturday but the police, the fire department, revenue department, the municipality and local people intervened and shifted the affected people. Heavy rain alert has been issued for the next three days. We request all departments to engage in relief work. People are requested to avoid unnecessary travel by road as trees are being uprooted. A new control room has opened in Kanjangad to coordinate actions."

The continuous heavy rainfall in Kerala also led to a landslide in Idukki. The death toll in Idukki landslide is 49 and 17 bodies have been recovered which includes the body of a 6-month-old baby as well. Two teams of the National Disaster Respons Force (NDRF), a unit of Idukki Fire and Rescue team and a team each from Kottayam have been working on the rescue operation.

