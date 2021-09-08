Nanofibre Masks Almost 100% Effective In Stopping COVID-19 Infections, New Study Reveals

Ever since the scientists have confirmed that COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon, the businesses promising protection against it has thrived, giving rise to numerous measures for protection. Among these measures, the most recommended one has been a face mask. Now various observations and data have revealed that among the various types of masks available, nanofibre masks have been found to be most effective.

Nanofibre face masks are the one that is made of fibres having a diameter falling in the nanometre range (one nm = 0.000000001m). As per a report in Infection Control Today, collaborative observations shared by the University of California and George Washington University revealed that face masks with filters having fibres in the nanometre range provided far better protection than other available types.

Nanofibre masks nearly 100% effective

According to sources, the research by scientists was done across different varieties of face masks including cotton and surgical ones. The data, which was later published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters, revealed that nanofibre masks prevented 99.9% of coronavirus aerosols used for the test. The protection was attributed to the ultrafine nanofibre filters that were fabricated using the process known as electrospinning, sources reported. Electro-spinning involves sending a high voltage through a drop of liquid polyvinylidene fluoride, following which threads measuring 300nm are spun to create a filter.

The experts were convinced that masks manufactured through this method successfully caught almost 100% of the polyvinylidene fluoride mixed with an aerosol that contained the coronavirus. While the average containing capacity of conventional ones stopped at 45%, data showed that surgical masks contained 98% of the virus followed by cotton masks at 73%. Besides, the nanofibre masks were found to have better reproducibility in terms of filter efficiency reason being their enhanced filtration performance and higher uniform pore size distribution.

Yun Shen, a contributor to the study said that the design and fabrication of face masks and air filters can be enhanced using electro-spinning. Moreover, he was reported stating that high performance infiltration, economic feasibility, and scalability makes this method highly productive and promising.

(IMAGE CREDITS: PIXABAY)