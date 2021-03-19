NASA And SpaceX Hope To Launch Super Heavy BN3 & Starship SN20 By July 2021

SpaceX finally unveils its first Super Heavy Booster, and it is huge and eyebrow-raising. The largest rocket booster still has a lot of work to be completed which will help it meet the required functionalities properly. After all the installation process is done, the first Super Heavy BN1 prototype will be around 67 meters (220 ft) tall from the top to the tail of its Raptor engines.

Elon Musk shares first look at Super Heavy Booster BN1

The Super Heavy tank section at its full height is not only cool but it is the first of its kind with a ‘thrust doughnut’ - a doughnut-shaped plate that will be used to attach the rocket’s centre cluster of Raptor engines. The successful assembly of the largest rocket booster ever has not only set the timer for the mission right but it has also served as a motivation for the fans of Technoking of Tesla. However, a lot of work is still remaining such as the booster needs to be combined with the two halves together and connect the preinstalled plumbing and avionics runs.

For now, in comparison to Falcon 9 or Falcon Heavy rocket (which are the tallest operational rockets in the market), the SpaceX Super Heavy BN1 booster is just around 10ft that is 3 metres shorter. And, as we all know that the Super Heavy is just a boost, it will be a show to watch when SpaceX will reveal the first look at the 120m (~395 ft) tall rocket with a Starship upper stage and spacecraft installed on top.

The First Super Heavy Booster has been stacked. @NASASpaceflight pic.twitter.com/EswZwFuim1 — Jack Beyer (@thejackbeyer) March 19, 2021

Stacking of Super Heavy Booster Number 1’s LOX tank atop it’s Methane tank is nearly complete. @NASASpaceflight pic.twitter.com/BKu8fxdpSA — Jack Beyer (@thejackbeyer) March 18, 2021

Apart from this, as the SpaceX organisation is racing its way to innovation, a report by NASA Spaceflight says that the private space agency hopes that the orbital Starship launches will begin as early as July 2021. Technoking Musk also confirmed the reports that the first launch attempt will nominally use Super Heavy booster BN3 and Starship SN20. Whereas the Super Heavy BN1 will serve as a testing prototype for several possible Raptor static fires and others. It is also said that the BN2 rocket will be used for the short hop test, among other qualification tasks.