NASA Astronaut Bob Behnken Prepared For Splashdown, Tweets 'my Bags Are Packed' From ISS

As NASA and SpaceX prepare to bring home US astronauts in the Crew Dagon capsule, Astronaut Bob Behnken took to Twitter on Sunday to share an image of his bags all packed for the return journey.

The two astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, are about to make the first splashdown return in 45 years. After receiving a weather briefing from the US Air Force 45th Weather Squadron, NASA and SpaceX proceeded with preparations to bring the two astronauts back to Earth.

All my bags are packed, I’m ready to go… #LandAmerica pic.twitter.com/FvyzeA58sb — Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) August 1, 2020

The astronauts are expected to return around 2:42 pm EDT on August 2, however, officials worry that Hurricane Isaias might delay the return. The two astronauts blasted off from the Cape Canaveral on May 30 onboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon and docked into International Space Station.

Even with the hurricane at sight, the American space agency said that the conditions remain ‘Go’ at several of the needed target locations for splashdown and recovery off the Florida coast on Sunday.

NASA, in a statement, said that teams continue to closely monitor the impact of Hurricane Isaias on the landing sites in the Gulf of Mexico along Florida. They still have several weather decision milestones before and after undocking to adjust the splashdown time and location based on the forecast.

SpaceX’s first splashdown with astronaut onboard

This will be SpaceX’s first splashdown with astronauts on board. The capsule has been docked at the space station since May 31, allowing Behnken and Hurley to chip in with spacewalks and experiments. The farewell ceremony of SpaceX Dragon Demo-2 will begin around 9:10 am EDT and NASA TV undocking coverage will start at 5:15 pm EDT. NASA Television will have continuous coverage from undocking to splashdown.

As per reports, the Crew Dragon Capsule will be in the water for about an hour before it is hauled by crane onto a SpaceX recovery ship. It will be another house before the hatch is opening and the two astronauts emerge. NASA is reported to have stated that a final decision on a primary splashdown target will be taken approximately 6 hours before undocking.

(Image Credits: AP)

