NASA Gives 'spooky' Treat On Halloween With Mesmerising Photo Of Helix Nebula

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) often takes to social media to mesmerise users with their amazing as well as insightful posts. Continuing the trend, the US space agency shared a post for Halloween. It has come up with a "spooky" treat for its followers, while the world has been immersed in the Halloween spirit. Sharing an incredible picture of a celestial body, NASA tweeted, "This space zombie has its eye on you! Helix Nebula is the spooky remains of a dying star, and will be 'watching' from hundreds of light-years away as you trick-or-treat tonight. Have a safe and #HappyHalloween! [sic]."

The post has left netizens' delighted and it's doing rounds on social media since it was shared on Monday, November 1. As of now, it has gathered 6,000 likes and more than 800 retweets and the numbers are still increasing. Besides, the post has also accumulated a plethora of comments from people. Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, "Fascinating. The manifesting power of my father almighty God. Forever eye that sees the heavens and wonders in awe it's truly for you [sic]." "Looks like marvels are now in partnership with NASA [sic]," wrote another. "Super cool post thank you and Happy Halloween! [sic]," expressed a third. "Imagine if the ancients had seen a dying star. Let your imagination run wild on the opposite side. Even today majority of the world has not seen the dying star picture nor do they know it happens [sic]," read another comment.

This space zombie has its eye 👁 on you!



The Helix Nebula is the spooky remains of a dying star, and will be "watching" from hundreds of light-years away as you trick-or-treat tonight.



Have a safe and #HappyHalloween! pic.twitter.com/zU9TA9rLMY — NASA Ames (@NASAAmes) October 31, 2021

NASA shares video of 'scary spiderweb'

Meanwhile, NASA recently shared another video for Halloween showcasing a "scary spiderweb" in space, spotted by the agency's Hubble Space Telescope. "Happy (almost) Halloween! Hubble’s seen a number of scary cosmic objects, but nothing compares to a recent image of a “spiderweb” in space. Watch, if you dare [sic]" read the caption of the video shared on Instagram. The post is doing rounds on Instagram and other social media platforms since being shared on Friday, October 29. As of now, the video has garnered more than 3.49 lakh views and a number of comments.

