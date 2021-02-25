NASA Posts An 'amazing' Image Of Necklace Nebula, Netizens Stunned

NASA’s hubble telescope recently took to its official Instagram handle and shared an astonishing image of ‘Necklace Nebula’. The image shows sparkling little stars surrounding a massive blue glittery structure. The caption read, “Get in. We’re going to the cosmic jewelry store!”.

According to the caption of the image, the necklace nebula is located around 15,000 light-years away. It started glowing after an exploded star, consisting of a bright ring that measures about 12 trillion miles across, dotted with dense, bright knots of gas that resemble diamonds in a necklace. In the caption, the agency further wrote that if the viewers played their "Choose Your Hubble Adventure", then this image has matched the winning options. Let’s have a look at the stunning image.

Stunned by the image, netizens took over the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "That's pretty". The image has managed to gather 88,678 likes. In the comment section, Instagram users can be seen leaving heart emojis. Another Instagram user wrote, "So amazing and beautiful".

Also, in the recent stills captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, scientists discovered that the Stingray Nebula has been fading precipitously since the past two decades as its brightness diminished frantically. Hubble captured two images 20 years apart. The first image was taken with the Wide Field and Planetary Camera 2 in March 1996, where the ageing star appeared in good shape, but in the second image taken in 2020, the nebula’s central star was seen in its final stages of life.

NASA said in a release that the once bright and young nebula was no longer standing out against the black velvet background of the vast universe. “This is very, very dramatic, and very weird,” said team member Martín A. Guerrero of the Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía in Granada, Spain. “What we’re witnessing is a nebula’s evolution in real-time. In a span of years, we see variations in the nebula. We have not seen that before with the clarity we get with this view.”

