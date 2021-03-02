NASA Releases Simulator To Find What A Person Might Sound Like On Mars

US space agency NASA recently released an amusing simulator that can record your voice and “convert” it as if it were emitted from Mars. According to the official website, the ‘Sounds of Mars’ simulator allows you to record a 10-second voice message and then compare the original result on Earth with what it would have sounded like from the Red Planet. One can test ‘Sounds of Mars’ by clicking on the link here.

To record your voice, one can visit the official ‘Sounds of Mars’ website. Once on the page, click on the ‘You on Mars’ option and record your message by holding down the record button until the end of the 10 seconds. The tool will then convert the sound and offer to compare the original to the one that would have been recorded on Mars. One can even download the voice note and share it via social network accounts.

NASA said, “The sound level you’d hear would be automatically lower on Mars. The Martian atmosphere is about 100 times less dense than on Earth -- that is, there’s just a lot less of it. That affects how sound waves travel from the source to the detector, resulting in a softer signal. On Mars you’d have to be much closer to the source of a sound to hear it at the same volume as you would on Earth”.

Video, audio of rover’s landing

Meanwhile, last week, the US space agency released the first audio from Mars. A Martian breeze is audible for 10 seconds into the 60-second recording. NASA also shared the video of the landing of the rover, which is on a mission to search for signs of past life on the Red planet.

NASA’s perseverance on February 18 made a historic touchdown on Mars’ surface at 3:55 p.m. EST (12:55 p.m. PST). The explorer landed safely following ‘7 minutes of terror’ as dubbed by NASA. The Perseverance rover, the largest and most advanced robot sent by any country to another planet, reached Mars after travelling through deep space for more than 200 days. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California announced the confirmation of the successful touchdown. The probe was launched on July 30 during the crucial small window that opened for launch to Mars last year.

