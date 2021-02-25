Artist Shows 360 Degree Visualisation Of Mars, Netizens Say 'technology Has Come So Far'

A video editor, and digital artist Hugh Hou created a 360-degree of the red planet using photos taken by the Perseverance rover. This happened after NASA released the first-ever audio and video recording from the Rover. Taking to his official Facebook handle, Hou shared a 360 degree image of the red planet. To enjoy a proper experience, the viewers need to click and drag the image and accordingly the image moves.

A 360 degree visualisation of Mars

In the caption, Hou shared eight steps on how one can experience the view using Oculus VR. For VR, one needs to save this post on a list. Further, the viewer needs to put on the Oculus Quest 2 / Quest 1 VR headset. Then on the left side of Oculus homepage menu, click on “Saved”. The saved Mars 360 photo will appear on the screen. Further, the user needs to click on “Watch” and it will open an Oculus Browser. The caption further says, “Click “Enter VR” and it will go into a full immersive view of the Mars 360 photo. Alternatively, you can copy the Facebook post’s URL and open your Oculus . Browser on your Quest 1 or Quest 2 VR headset, and view it directly. I hope you can enjoy this unique experience in immersive virtual reality!”.

Hou also gives a disclaimer as he says that the original photo does not have the full sky. He edited the sky to have a full 360 experience inside a VR headset like Oculus Quest 2. The sky does not represent the real sky from Mars.

Stunned by the image, netizens took over the comment section. One Facebook user wrote, "Wow thats astonishing! I can see the milky way! Beautiful. UAE was like this 50 years ago. But if you go to the desert, the ground looks exactly like this". The image has managed to gather 1.6 million shares and 493K reactions. Another Facebook user wrote, "The sky absolutely stunning. I have never seen such a beautiful sight. Wished I could star gaze in person".

After NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover chronicles plummeted and rocketed toward the surface of Mars on February 18, a new video of the major milestone released during the final minutes of its entry, descent, and landing on the Red Planet. A microphone on the rover also provided the first audio recording of the sounds from Mars. According to the reports from NASA< tthe camera system covers the whole process, from the moment of parachute inflation to the descent process. It shows some of the rover's intense ride to Mar's Jezero Crater. The footage from the high-definition cameras aboard shows the spacecraft starts 7 miles above the surface. It also showed the supersonic deployment of the massive parachute ever sent to another planet. It ends with the rover's touchdown in the crater.

