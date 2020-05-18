Scientists Postulate Detecting Parallel Universe 'next To Ours' Where Time Runs In Reverse

According to National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientists, there is evidence that there is a parallel universe, right next to ours, where all the rules of physics operate in reverse. A cosmic ray detection experiment has found particles that just could be from outside our universe.

NASA ’s Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna (ANITA) uses a giant balloon to haul delicate electronic antennas high into the cold dry air above Antarctica where there is little or no radio noise to distort its findings. There is a constant “wind’ of high energy particles coming from outer space some of which are a million times more powerful than anything we can generate ourselves.

READ | NASA releases stunning images of California's poppy bloom as seen from space

According to ANITA scientists, low energy Neutrinos can pass completely through the Earth, barely interacting with the substance of our planet at all. But higher energy objects are stopped by the reassuringly solid matter of the Earth. That means that high energy particles can only be detected coming “down” from outer space. Given this, to detect a heavier particle – a tau neutrino – coming “up” out of the Earth would imply that these particles are actually travelling backwards in time.

READ | NASA sets stage for international collaboration through 'Artemis Accords'

Peter Gorham, an experimental particle physicist at the University of Hawaii and principal investigator at ANITA, is lead author on a Cornell University paper describing the bizarre phenomenon. Pointing out the sheer impossibility of the tau neutrino’s behaviour, Gorham suggests that the only way it could happen is if the particle changed into a different type of particle before passing through the Earth and then back again. "It’s a billion-to-one shot that might just happen once" he said

However, the ANITA team has seen several of these “impossible” events and not everyone was comfortable with the hypothesis, Gorham informed.

READ | SpaceX & NASA invites students to submit photos that will fly with Dragon spacecraft

ANITA concluded with a simple explanation- at the moment of the Big Bang two universes were formed – ours, and another one that from our perspective is running in reverse and if there were any inhabitants of this mirror universe, they’d see ours as the backwards one.

READ | NASA's plane telescope SOFIA discovers reasons for Pluto's haze

(With agency inputs)