SpaceX & NASA Invites Students To Submit Photos That Will Fly With Dragon Spacecraft

SpaceX and NASA are inviting students from around the world to submit their photo to fly on America's first human spaceflight in nearly a decade

SpaceX

In an effort to celebrate the 'class of 2020' from kindergarten to graduate school, SpaceX and NASA are inviting students from around the world to submit their photo to fly on America's first human spaceflight in nearly a decade.

All the students who have graduated or are scheduled to graduate in 2020, can upload their photo to the mosaic of Earth, which will be printed and flown aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft in its upcoming mission to the International Space Station with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on board. The deadline for all submissions is Wednesday, May 20. https://www.spacex.com/classof2020

Soon after the announcement the elated students uploaded their pictures and expressed their excitement about the same.

About Dragon spacecraft

Dragon is a free-flying spacecraft designed to deliver both cargo and people to orbiting destinations. It is the only spacecraft currently flying that is capable of returning significant amounts of cargo to Earth. Currently, Dragon carries cargo to space, but it was designed from the beginning to carry humans. The first demonstration flight under NASA's Commercial Crew Program launched on March 2, 2019 at 2:49 a.m. ET. The Dragon spacecraft successfully docked with the space station ahead of schedule at 6:02 a.m. ET on March 3, 2019, becoming the first American spacecraft in history to autonomously dock with the International Space Station.

