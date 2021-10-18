NASA Scientists Investigate Failure Of One Solar Array In Its Lucy Spacecraft

Following the successful launch of NASA's Lucy spacecraft, scientists are now worried that one of the two solar panels, meant for powering the spacecraft, may not be fully latched after its deployment. In its official statement, NASA said that the scientists are investigating why one of the arrays failed to lock into place and if it will transform into any threat to the mission. However, the agency clarified that both the solar arrays are producing power and Lucy's battery is charging.

🚀 Our #LucyMission launched to explore the Trojan asteroids, which are like ancient time capsules from our early solar system. Plus, @NASA_Orion's stage adapter was added to our @NASA_SLS rocket for the #Artemis I launch. More stories this week at NASA: https://t.co/MclRPuo0wz pic.twitter.com/667KKSaqco — NASA (@NASA) October 16, 2021

No threat to Lucy's health and safety, says NASA

Putting out an official statement following the launch, NASA made the revelation that one of the solar arrays may not have fully latched to the spacecraft, although, analysis of the mission shows the spacecraft is operating well and is stable. Besides, all other subsystems are normal and in the current spacecraft attitude, Lucy can continue to operate with no threat to its health and safety. Currently, the team is analyzing spacecraft data to understand the situation and determine the next steps to achieve full deployment of the solar array, as per the statement.

NASA associate administrator for science, Thomas Zurbuchenstht also informed the situation via a tweet saying, "NASA’s #LucyMission is safe & stable. The two solar arrays have deployed, but one may not be fully latched. The team is analyzing data to determine the next steps. This team has overcome many challenges already and I am confident they will prevail here as well".

NASA’s #LucyMission is safe & stable. The two solar arrays have deployed, but one may not be fully latched. The team is analyzing data to determine next steps. This team has overcome many challenges already and I am confident they will prevail here as well https://t.co/8IYs8bJhKM pic.twitter.com/oICOA3ksre — Thomas Zurbuchen (@Dr_ThomasZ) October 17, 2021

NASA's Lucy mission

The Lucy mission is NASA's first expedition to Trojan asteroids of Jupiter which departed into outer space on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket. The rocket took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Space Launch Complex 41 at 3:04 p.m. (IST) on October 16 to escort the Lucy spacecraft for a 12-year journey. Aimed to examine "fossils" of planetary evolution, the spacecraft will fly past one of the main belt asteroids and seven Trojan asteroids during the following 12 years, marking it the first single spaceship expedition of NASA to visit so many distinct asteroids.

The astronomers hope that Lucy mission will prove to be of significant help in investigating two clusters of Trojan asteroids that encircle the Sun alongside Jupiter.

