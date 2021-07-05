NASA Set To Launch The Dynamo-2 Mission To Study And Understand The Atmospheric Dynamo

NASA has been constantly working on teaming up with a satellite so that this collaboration can help the scientists to study the giant electric current in Earth’s ionosphere. NASA is now planning to set off two different rockets that are going to be launched on different days. These rockets will come in sync with the NASA’s Ionospheric Connection Explorer satellite that is also referred as ICON to get a better explanation and an in-depth analysis in understanding the atmospheric dynamo. A collaborator for the same project and a well renowned space physicist from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Scott England spoke to WION and shared some more information about NASA's Dynamo-2 Mission.

NASA to launch two rockets to study Electric Generator

Scott England shared his views about the new Dynamo-2 project being taken up by NASA and added that this project is a bit tricky as it involves getting measurements in space. It is mostly a problem because the air is too thin for an aircraft and also extremely dense to fly most spacecraft in such conditions. So he added that the best option for the team to get the measurements is by flying a rocket through it. According to NASA, the meaning of atmospheric dynamo is basically a pattern of electrical current that moves around in continent-sized circuits.

All these waves are roaming are usually measured with the help of magnetometers that have been located on the ground. This will also help the scientists to monitor how exactly these currents affect the Earth’s magnetic field. But this new mission will also help the scientists to get an in-depth analysis of the electric generator.

NASA’s Dynamo-2 mission rockets are all set to take off from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia. This can happen anytime between July 6-20 as these two rockets will be launched into space on different days. They have now confirmed July 6, from 12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. EDT to be the launch window and have also released two different windows for the launch. The second one is set to be launched from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT between July 7-13. If not possible, then NASA could use their third window for the launch that has been set for 8 a.m. to noon EDT on July 14-20. The readers can log onto Wallops Youtube Site if they want to see the launch of NASA’s Dynamo-2 mission rockets. It has also been confirmed that the users cannot go to NASA Visitor Center at Wallops as it is going to be shut for the launch.