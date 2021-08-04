NASA Shares An Image Of 300-year-old Supernova Remnant, Calls It "Kaleidoscope Of Colour'

In an Instagram post, NASA, the US space agency, posted a photograph of a 300-year-old remnant generated by the supernova explosion of a massive star 11,000 light-years away from Earth. It also explained how three observatories were used to capture the explosion "Cassiopeia A" in all of its magnificence. According to the space agency's website, a supernova, or stellar explosion, is the greatest explosion that occurs in space.

"The different colours in this image identify details provided by each observatory. This gives astronomers a holistic view of Cas A," reads a small part of the caption.

Netizens laud the astounding image

The beauty and blending of colours that NASA referred to as a "Kaleidoscope of Colour" were lauded in the comments section as soon as the image was posted on Instagram. Over 1.5 million people have liked the post. Netizens praise the intriguing image, some calling it the most beautiful photograph they have ever seen and wish to view it in the sky. "So pretty and cool! Looks like a party in the sky. Woo hoo", wrote an Instagram user. "You amazing NASA," comments another.

Despite the fact that the picture was first released in 2005, it continues to surprise audiences.

NASA explains the X-ray data

The blue and green are X-ray data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory, which shows gases at a temperature of roughly 10 million degrees Celsius. "This hot gas was likely created when ejected material from the supernova smashed into surrounding gas and dust at speeds of about 10 million miles per hour!", NASA wrote in the caption. The heated dust in the "outer shell" with temperatures of roughly 10 degrees Celsius is visible in red infrared data from the Spitzer Space Telescope. Yellow flashes captured by the Hubble Space Telescope reveal the complex structure of gases that may reach temperatures of 10,000 degrees Celsius. These gases appear to create a ring that resembles a bulb filament. NASA also noted that a comparison of photos should help astronomers better identify whether most of the dust in the supernova remnant came from the big star before it burst, or from the rapidly expanding supernova ejecta.

Image Credit: @nasa/Instagram