NASA Shares Breathtaking Image Of 'lovely Home' Earth Captured From ISS; Pic Inside

A stunning picture of Earth from Space has graced the internet and netizens just can’t get enough of it. On September 22, NASA took to Instagram to share an image of the magnificent planet that we call our ‘lovely home’. In the caption, the US Space Agency informed that the picture was taken by an astronaut from the International Space Station (ISS) cupola, which is an ESA-built observatory module that conducts experiments, docking and observations of Earth.

The mesmerising image captures the deep blues and bright turquoises surrounding Cuba, The Bahamas and southern Florida. In the caption, NASA wrote, "What a lovely home you have. Everything matches” and “compliments each other so well”. “Great aesthetic. Keep it up,” the US space agency added. Check out the post below:

READ: NASA Plans To Send First Woman And Next Man To Moon By 2024, To Cost $28 Billion

READ: NASA Shares Image Of The Crab Supernova Observed In 1054 CE

Netizens call it 'Magnifique'

Since shared, the post has garnered over 1.2 lakh likes and thousands of comments. Its surely has captured internet users attention as they couldn’t stop gushing about how ‘beautiful’ Earth looks from the Space. While one internet user jokingly said, “What app do you use to Photoshop the earth to look round?” Another added, “It is so beautiful from above ! We need to take care of our baby”. “Thanks, Nasa for this picture!!!you make me feel so proud. This Is my paradise, my beautiful home,” added third. "That's fantastic. Our Home. I tryna for watch the earth at Space or on the moon," said fourth.

READ: NASA Failed Missions: Know Details Of Intriguing Failed Missions By NASA

READ: NASA Unveiled Its First Space Shuttle ‘Enterprise' On This Day In 1976; Read More