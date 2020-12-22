NASA Shares Image Of How The Great Conjunction Looked Like From Moon; Have A Look

NASA Moon took to its official Twitter handle and shared an image showing what the great conjunction that took place on Monday, December 21, looked like from the moon. On December 21, in a rare conjunction, the two planets came closer than they have ever been since the Middle Ages, which is more than 400 years. The agency said that over the recent days, Jupiter and Saturn were doing a “planetary dance” that led to this “Great Conjunction”.

Great conjunction from moon

In the image that has been shared, the moon’s surface is shown and the two massive planets appear to be far away, very tiny. “Unlike @NASASun, that's no star, it's two planets. #TheGreatConjunction looks great from the Moon”, wrote the agency in the caption.

Netizens react

Astounded by the image, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "Yeah, we’re still the only star in this solar system — right". To this NASA replied, "Right! They're the gas giant planets, Saturn and Jupiter. Here's why they appear so close together right now, and what they look like up close. Explore on your own", as it shared a video, explaining the process. Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the image with their own caption.

Netizens post pictures of conjunction

Apart from this, Twitterati took over the platform as they shared their view of the great conjunction. Earlier on that day, NASA suggested that one must find a spot with an open view of the sky like a field or park to view the great conjunction unfold. NASA said as both the planets are bright, they can be viewed from most cities. The agency told that an hour after the sunset, one must look to the southwestern sky. While Jupiter will look like a bright star, Saturn, on the other hand, will be slightly faster and will appear slightly above and to the left of Jupiter. Let's have a look at people's view of the conjunction.

Such a phenomenon occurs only when one of the earth's poles has its maximum tilt away from the Sun. This conjunction has also been termed as 'The Christmas Star'. It took place after sunset in the south-western sky and it was seen with naked eyes. The last such conjunction was seen in 1623, however, it was not visible from most part of the Earth. Now, the next ‘Great Conjunction’ will only happen 400 years later on November 4, 2040.

