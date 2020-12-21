Cameraman Steals The Show During NZ Vs Pak; Captures Jupiter & Saturn's Rings In Night Sky

New Zealand is currently hosting Pakistan for a three-match T20-Internation series at Seddon Park in Hamilton. On Sunday, the Kiwis went on to seal the series by winning the second T20 by 9 wickets. Pakistan’s decision to bat first backfired after Tim Southee dismantled the visitors' batting line-up and scalping four wickets. However, Mohammad Hafeez's unbeaten 99 powered Pakistan to 163.

Despite the exhilarating gameplay, the top highlight of the match was a cameraman who captured Jupiter and Saturn in one frame during the second innings, making it a talking point on social media. The camera person stole the show on Sunday as he managed to get hold of the rare alignment of two planets in the night sky, with Saturn's rings clearly visible.

Marking a spectacular cosmic sight, planets Jupiter and Saturn lined up to create what is known as “Christmas Star” or “star of Bethlehem” on December 21. While the two planets have been travelling together throughout the year, it was the first time that the two appeared just a tenth of a degree apart. The “Christmas Miracle” took place after 800 years, featuring the two planets appearing to be closest since middle ages.

The event sometimes referred to as The Great Conjunction, occurs roughly every 19 to 20 years, however, for the uninformed, these two planets haven’t appeared this (relatively) close together from Earth's vantage point since the Middle Ages. According to NASA, the event marks “greatest” great conjunction between the two planets for the next sixty years. In addendum to the great conjunction, this event also marks the beginning of winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere and the summer solstice in the Southern Hemisphere

People interested in watching it from the Northern Hemisphere would be required to turn their heads and telescopes the southwest portion of the sky about 45 minutes after sunset to see the planets align on December 21.

