NASA Shares 'magical' Sonification Clip To Help You Hear Information From Cosmic Objects

NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory has shared a sonification clip that has translated visual data into sound. This clip has made the space experience very different for people. NASA's Chandra Xray has shared the sonification clip on its Instagram account. The sonification clip has left netizens mesmerised.

The video clip has the data of Cat's Eye Nebula, Whirlpool Galaxy and Chandra Deep Field South. As per the website of NASA, the sonification clip has three cosmic scenes. Each astronomical data collected by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and other telescopes has been converted into sound. The space-based telescopes have created the data in a form that users can hear and see. The X-ray layer has used only the higher range of pitches and uses a harsher sound. The loudness of sound has been determined by the brightness in the image. The optical layer has used a higher range of pitches and harsher sound.

According to the website of NASA, the colours toward the red end of the rainbow have low tones while colours towards purple have higher tones. The white light that has appeared in the clip has white noise. The large frequency range in X-rays has been shown in red, green and blue colour for low medium and high energy X-rays. The image of the Cat's Eye contains both X-rays from Chandra in the centre and visible light data from the Hubble Space Telescope. Messier 51 is the nickname of the Whirlpool Galaxy. The sonification begins at the top and moves around the image in a clockwise direction.

