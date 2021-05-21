NASA Shares 'mesmerising' Image Of Orian Nebula, Netizens Awestruck

National Aeronautics and Space Administration(NASA) has shared a 'mesmerizing' and 'captivating' picture of the Orion Nebula on May 20. The Orion Bar is a diagonal, ridge-like feature of gas and dust in the lower left quadrant of this image of the Orion Nebula. The Orian Nebula also known as M42 is more than 1300 light-years away and is the nearest region of massive star formation to the sun, the agency mentioned in the blog post. Netizens amazed by the stunning image of the Orion Nebula took to the comments section to express their views.

Orion Nebula leaves netizens awestruck

The US Space agency has shared the picture on Instagram and in the caption, they have mentioned details of the Orian Nebula. The picture showcases the Orion Bar, a ridge-like feature of gas and dust within the spectacular stellar nursery. NASA in the post informed that different zones of the nursery will be used as primary equipment to study the nursery, which the space agency mentioned is more like a layered cake. Orion bar is formed by young, massive stars blasting ultraviolet light at the cloud of dust and gas from which they are born, sculpting it into the shape of a bar. Take a look at the post.

The picture shared by NASA has garnered more than one million likes and accumulated several reactions from netizens. People were mesmerised to see the picture and expressed their opinion in the comments section.

Few days ago, NASA shared mesmeric imagery of emission nebula NGC 2313 located approximately 3,756 light-years away in the constellation of Monoceros. Captured by NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, the nebula also dubbed as the LDN 1653 or the Parsamyan 17 was first discovered on January 4, 1862, by a German astronomer Heinrich Louis d’Arrest. According to NASA, the bright nebula NGC 2313 is energized by a relatively younger intermediate-mass star known as the V565, which can be seen shining vibrantly in the center of the Hubble’s image.

IMAGE: NASA/Instagram