NASA Shares Picture Of Dazzling Nebula Helping In Formation Of Next Generation Of Stars

The official Instagram account of NASA’s Hubble telescope, on Friday, January 29, shared an image of nebula ESO 455-10 and netizens are completely mesmerized. According to the caption, the ESO 455-10 is distributing its elements into the interstellar medium which will help in forming the next generation of stars. Stunned by its beauty, the netizens have deemed it to be ‘Prima Super’.

Formation of stars

According to the official website, the life of a nebula is ‘chaotic’. The oblate shells of ESO 455-10, which were previously held tightly together as layers of its central star, give the nebula its unique appearance. Also, they offer a great deal of information about the same. The blog on the official website read, “Seen in a field of stars, the distinct asymmetrical arc of material over the north side of the nebula is a clear sign of interactions between ESO 455-10 and the interstellar medium”.

Also, the stars which are present in the centre of ESO 455-10 allows Hubble to see the interaction with the gas and dust of the nebula. Also, the interaction with the surrounding interstellar medium, and the light from the star can be seen. Often, nebulae are thought to be crucial in galactic enrichment. This is because they distribute their own elements. The heavier metal elements produced inside a star, after some time, forms the next generation of stars.

Mesmerized by image, netizens took over the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "Mind blowing view". Astounded by the universe, one person commented, "How much can universe be huge?". Another person wrote. "God creation is so beautiful it's called real life..". Many people can be seen leaving heart emojis in the comment section.

(Image Credits: Instagram/nasahubble)