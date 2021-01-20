Karen Gillan To Return As Nebula In 'Thor: Love And Thunder'? Details Inside

Karen Gillan, who has been seen as the character of Nebula in the MCU series of films, has confirmed that she will be a part of the cast list of Thor: Love And Thunder. The actor, as per a report on CBR.com, when interviewed about her new hairdo, shared that she made her hair shorter so that less hair has to be covered with the bald cap. The report also quoted the Oculus star expressing her surprise and disbelief over the voluminous nature of her hair.

The news regarding the return of Karen Gillan as Nebula indicates that the upcoming Taika Waititi directorial is going to be a grand cinematic affair, as now all of the members of the Guardians Of The Galaxy will be seen on the big screen. A behind-the-scenes still of Karen Gillan in MCU as Nebula can be seen below as well as on Karen Gillan's Instagram.

A still of Karen Gillan as Nebula:

Thor: Love and Thunder cast:

The upcoming fourth addition in the list of Chris Hemsworth's movies in which he will be seen playing the titular character of Thor has a sizable list of actors playing various characters in the film. Thor: Love and Thunder cast list, in addition to Hemsworth, comprises the likes of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Gillan.

Additionally, Natalie Portman, whose character arc had been ended abruptly in the second Thor film, will be reportedly seen taking the legacy of Thor's hammer forward. While A Star Is Born star Bradley Cooper will be seen reprising his role as Rocket the Racoon, Waiti, as per the very same report on CBR.com, said that Vin Diesel will be seen portraying the character of Alpha Groot, the strongest and the most advanced version of the character yet. In the previous Thor films, Taika Waititi himself has been seen playing a character known as Korg. However, whether the filmmaker will return as the character or not is something that Waititi is yet to comment on.

The upcoming addition to the list of Chris Hemsworth's movies is going to be helmed by Taika Waititi, who made his MCU directorial debut with Thor: Ragnarok, the third installment in the Thor series of films. Thor: Ragnarok was the first solo Thor film that had crossed the coveted US$ 1 Billion mark at the global box office at the time of its theatrical run in 2017. Additionally, Waititi had also made a satirical film known as Jojo Rabbit.

