NASA Shares Sparkling Night View Of Earth From Space With Endearing Message Amid Pandemic

While the world is struggling to overcome the chaotic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, 'an Earth in crisis is still an Earth worth returning to' for the astronauts serving on the International Space Station (ISS). Quoting NASA Astronaut Andrew Morgan in the caption, the United States space agency has shared a mesmerising night view of the Earth clicked from space on it's official Instagram page.

The wide fisheye lens night view of the planet was captured on cameras aboard the ISS a few years back but has been posted on the photo-sharing site now with a message of solidarity and hope for these testing times. The space agency in the caption to the post further pointed out that one can distinguish city lights, stars and atmospheric glow of the Earth in the picture, adding that it was shot with long exposure.

Take a look at the post here:

NASA's first 'Earth from Space' image

On the occasion of 50th Earth Day on April 23 this year, NASA commemorated the event by sharing the first image of Earth from space which was captured by astronauts on the Apollo 17 mission in December 1972. The iconic picture was titled Blue Marble for it showed the planet in all its glory, with the oceans, continents, and clouds as seen from the space. As reiterated by NASA on the post, it's an image that continues to inspire and motivate people to appreciate the planet's beauty at its best

While there is not much to brighten one's day amid the pandemic, with more than half the world under lockdown and overwhelmed with grim updates on the crisis, NASA has been sharing iconic images of space exploration with endearing captions about mankind's great achievements beyond the planet's horizon.

