NASA Commemorates Earth Day 2020 With Iconic 'Blue Marble' - Earth's First Pic From Space

On the occasion of 50th Earth Day on Wednesday, the United States' space agency NASA shared the first photograph of Earth from space on social media. Earth Day is observed annually on April 22 to raise awareness about the need for environmental preservation.

NASA took the opportunity to repost the iconic Blue Marble photograph of the planet which was snapped by astronauts on the Apollo 17 mission in December 1972. While taking to Instagram, NASA shared the image of Earth in all its glory, with the oceans, continents, and clouds as seen from the space.

‘Iconic view of Earth’

While sharing the picture, NASA said, “Against the blackness of space, a sparkling blue orb teems with life and energy. The land masses shift, the oceans swell and clouds erupt in electric displays of power. We don’t always see it -- but we feel it. Fifty years ago today, thousands of people marked the first Earth Day. Since then, it has become a global reminder of how all of Earth’s systems are interconnected”.

The caption further mentioned, “This iconic view of Earth was taken by the Apollo 17 crew as they coasted to the Moon on Dec. 7, 1972. It’s an image that continues to inspire many to be stewards of our fragile oasis”.

According to NASA’s official website, the Blue Marble image marks the first time a photograph of the south polar ice cap was taken. Furthermore, NASA also explained, “This translunar coast photograph extends from the Mediterranean Sea area to the Antarctica south polar ice cap”. The image was also the first in which ‘almost the entire coastline of Africa was clearly visible’.

Meanwhile, due to coronavirus pandemic, there is not much to celebrate this year. However, NASA in the caption wrote, “Today we’re physically separated, but together we can all appreciate the marvel that is Spaceship Earth,” motivating people to appreciate the planet's beauty at its best.

